DoveHill Capital Management and Wurzak Hotel Group Announces The Dalmar, a New Luxury Lifestyle Hotel in the Heart of Fort Lauderdale, Opening Summer 2018

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A first-of-its kind property in Fort Lauderdale, The Dalmar, a new build lifestyle hotel owned and developed by DoveHill Capital Management and operated by Wurzak Hotel Group, is set to debut at the end of this summer. Standing 25-stories tall, The Dalmar will open as part of the Tribute Portfolio, Marriott International's newest collection brand, and features high design; five food and beverage concepts, including the city's first skyline rooftop bar; an infinity pool; fitness center; 14,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting and event space; and Yoga Joint, South Florida's premier yoga studio. A rise in luxury has taken over Fort Lauderdale and The Dalmar takes center stage as the new coveted hotel and entertainment hub shaping the city.

Inspired by the vibrant culture of South Florida, mixed with a distinctive California mid-century modern style, The Dalmar will offer guests a relaxing vibe in an exciting downtown location. The public areas of the hotel feature bold colors, while sun-washed pastel hues provide a connection to the beach. Capitalizing on the natural beauty of Fort Lauderdale, the hotel's indoor-outdoor design offers visitors an authentic and captivating environment.

Beginning with the sixth-floor arrival experience, guests will be treated to a wrap-around lushly landscaped sky deck with ocean and downtown views. The pool area features cabanas fitted with custom furnishings, a state of the art sound system and Sip N' Dip, a high energy pool bar. The lobby bar further adds to the design-focused environment with custom stained glass art behind the bar, terrazzo flooring and comfortable lounge seating.

"We wanted to push the limit with The Dalmar and challenge the way today's travelers experience hotels," said Jake Wurzak, president of Wurzak Hotel Group. "The world of hospitality is undergoing a radical transformation and The Dalmar will be unlike anything Fort Lauderdale has ever seen. Our goal is to provide guests an exciting venue to immerse themselves in authentic and engaging experiences, while celebrating the essence of Fort Lauderdale."

Guestrooms and Suites

The property features 209 stylish guest rooms, including 44 suites all featuring iPad technology, keyless room entry and in-room Amazon Alexa automation. The guest rooms and suites are outfitted in neutral tones, rich leathers, natural woods and marble bathrooms. Smart technology will allow guests to order room service through Amazon Alexa or with their personal devices. Additional in-room amenities include curated artwork inspired by photographer Slim Aarons, exclusively scented bath amenities by La Bottega and rainfall showers.

Social Spaces and Rooftop

Featuring a collection of five unique restaurants and bars, The Dalmar will be a culinary and entertainment hub within the city. Guests of the hotel will enjoy five social spaces; all including an indoor-outdoor component allowing guests to enjoy The Dalmar's landscape and the beautiful South Florida weather.

Sparrow – In collaboration with Proprietors LLC, the rooftop bar, boasts the best views in the city from the 25 th floor. Inspired by the golden age of American travel, Sparrow celebrates iconic design elements created during the 1950s and 1960s. Sparrow will be open to the public nightly from 4:00pm until late night and brunch on the weekends.

– In collaboration with Proprietors LLC, the rooftop bar, boasts the best views in the city from the 25 floor. Inspired by the golden age of American travel, Sparrow celebrates iconic design elements created during the 1950s and 1960s. Sparrow will be open to the public nightly from until late night and brunch on the weekends. The Terrace Grill – Open for lunch and dinner, The Terrace Grill restaurant, located on the ground floor of The Dalmar, will capture the essenceof an iconic American bistro. With soaring ceilings and white washed walls, the curvy banquettes and dense seating clusters will invoke a buzz and aura of days gone by, while still remaining firmly in the present. Featuring a large wrap around outdoor veranda, The Terrace Grill will soon become the icon of Fort Lauderdale .

– Open for lunch and dinner, The Terrace Grill restaurant, located on the ground floor of The Dalmar, will capture the essenceof an iconic American bistro. With soaring ceilings and white washed walls, the curvy banquettes and dense seating clusters will invoke a buzz and aura of days gone by, while still remaining firmly in the present. Featuring a large wrap around outdoor veranda, The Terrace Grill will soon become the icon of . Rose's Coffee Bar – Ideal for a morning cup of coffee or a quiet place to read the paper, Rose's Coffee Bar offers guests a first taste of the hotel with its ground floor entry. Open daily from 6:30am to 6:00pm , guests can enjoy this premier coffee bar and bakery featuring California's famed La COLOMBE Coffee Roasters.

– Ideal for a morning cup of coffee or a quiet place to read the paper, Rose's Coffee Bar offers guests a first taste of the hotel with its ground floor entry. Open daily from , guests can enjoy this premier coffee bar and bakery featuring famed La COLOMBE Coffee Roasters. Sip 'N Dip Pool Bar – Located adjacent to the infinity pool on the sixth floor, the vibrant pool bar encourages guests to sit back and relax while enjoying freshly-made handcrafted cocktails and delicious bites. Sip N' Dip is open from sunrise to sunset.

– Located adjacent to the infinity pool on the sixth floor, the vibrant pool bar encourages guests to sit back and relax while enjoying freshly-made handcrafted cocktails and delicious bites. Sip N' Dip is open from sunrise to sunset. Lobby Lounge & Bar – Situated on the sixth floor, the lobby lounge will offer a relaxed atmosphere with specialty cocktails and views of Fort Lauderdale through floor to ceiling windows. Open to accommodate all day enjoyment; food and drink will be served from 7:00am to midnight most nights.

Also, set to launch with The Dalmar's opening is an annual VIP membership program, including access to all social outlets, priority reservations at poolside cabanas, discounts on food and beverage and exclusive programming and events for members. The program will open for applications in June through members@thedalmar.com and a limited number of memberships will be made available.

Event and Meeting Spaces

The Dalmar boasts 9,000 square feet of stunning indoor event space located on the fourth and fifth floors for groups and events of 10 to 300 attendees. Celebrating the beautiful year-round weather in South Florida, the hotel also offers another 5,000 square feet of highly coveted outdoor venue space that will feature a unique area nicknamed The Garden, featuring a picturesque tropical setting for events and ceremonies up to 200 guests. The hotel's various outdoor spaces, including Sparrow and the pool deck, can also be utilized for private gatherings.

The Dalmar is located at 299 N Federal Highway, just minutes from Downtown Las Olas and Fort Lauderdale's best beaches. Complimentary shuttles to and from the beach and city center will be available along with bikes to rent. Rates starting from $199.00. For more information, visit www.thedalmar.com or call 954-945-9500.

