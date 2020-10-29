Dovel Announces Appointment of New Advisory Board Members

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dovel Technologies, a leading expert to federal agencies that blends deep domain expertise and advanced technologies in the health IT, life sciences, public safety, and grants management markets, today announced the development of its new Advisory Board. Comprised of highly skilled and diverse professionals, the distinguished Advisory Board will provide expert guidance in the advancement of Dovel's strategic plan to drive innovation, customer success, and employee growth.

In the last year, Dovel has made key investments in appointments to its executive team, expanded its technology solution development capabilities, and enhanced its infrastructure to further position itself as an industry leader and employer of choice. The company continues to build and diversify its portfolio with a number of recent contract awards creating a robust list of customers for whom it supports in solving a broad range of complex, mission-critical problems. The addition of an Advisory Board further advances its vision to successfully scale the business to deliver innovative solutions that have a positive impact across the federal government.

Dovel's Advisory Board members include:

Adaeze Enekwechi, PhD, MPP , a leading voice in health equity and evidence-based health policy making. She most recently served as the president of IMPAQ where she led the organization in building healthy, educated, and employed communities through policy research, program implementation, and data solutions. Previously, she was the Associate Director for Health Programs at the White House Office of Management and Budget under President Obama, where she provided policy, management, and regulatory oversight for over $1 trillion in spending across all federal health agencies and programs.

"We will only achieve our public health goals through progressive solutions that unleash the power of data and technology at the massive scale our health challenges demand," said Dr. Enekwechi. "I look forward to working with Dovel to help shape how we use technology to improve health and research infrastructure, with the ultimate goal of improving lives."

Lynn Goldman, M.D., M.S., M.P.H. , a pediatrician and an epidemiologist, is the Michael and Lori Milken Dean and Professor of Environmental and Occupational Health at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at the George Washington University. She is a renowned expert in pediatric environmental health and chemicals policy. She was previously Professor of Environmental Health Sciences at the Bloomberg School of Public Health; Assistant Administrator for Toxic Substances at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), where she directed the Office of Chemical Safety and Prevention; and Chief of the Division of Environmental and Occupational Disease Control at the California Department of Public Health.

"When it comes to using advanced technologies to lower the burden of disease and improve the health outcomes of people everywhere, there is no more able leader than Dovel," said Dr. Goldman. "They are truly an enlightened company that understands the need to operate with public health science and guidance in mind. That is why I am so thrilled to be joining their Advisory Board."

Louis C. Tripoli, M.D., a recently retired Rear Admiral in the United States Navy, brings a wealth of experience as a medical executive with decades of high-level experience in US government and private sector medicine. He most recently completed an assignment as Command Surgeon for United States Indo-Pacific Command, supervising health support for military operations and health protection for more than 355,000 service members. He revised and implemented the Pandemic and Emerging Infectious Disease Plan for the US Indo-Pacific Command Area of Responsibility while overseeing approval of $109 million in grants to develop effective countermeasures against COVID-19.

"In my extended experience witnessing the evolution of government and private sector IT systems, integration, capabilities, workflow compatibility, interoperability, adaptability, and security became progressively challenging over time as unanticipated design and technological shortfalls accumulated to create complexity," said Dr. Tripoli. "As I leave public service, I am thrilled to become an advisor to Dovel, dedicated to agile and innovative solutions for these challenges, which are of significant strategic and operational importance."

"I am thrilled these well-known leaders have chosen to join Dovel's Advisory Board," said Damon Griggs, Dovel CEO. "The executive leadership team and I are excited to work with these expert advisors who bring significant domain experience in government policy, customer knowledge, and innovative technologies and who will be instrumental in propelling Dovel in our next phase of growth."

