Dover Adds Cryogenic Pumps to Its Pumps & Process Solutions Segment

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) today announced that it has acquired Cryogenic Machinery Corp. ("Cryo-Mach"). The acquisition will become part of the PSG business within Dover's Pumps & Process Solutions segment, expanding Dover's presence in the cryogenic end market.

Headquartered in North Hollywood, California, Cryo-Mach is a specialized designer and manufacturer of mission-critical cryogenic centrifugal pumps, mechanical seals, and accessories. Cryo-Mach's products will expand Dover's participation in cryogenic applications, such as liquified oxygen, argon, and nitrogen, and allows further participation in the industrial gas and transportation markets. The acquisition also expands PSG's core portfolio with cryogenic centrifugal pump technology while further diversifying PSG within the cryogenic end market.

"We are thrilled to add Cryo-Mach to our best-in-class portfolio of pump businesses," stated Karl Buscher, President of PSG. "This acquisition strengthens PSG's position within cryogenics and is consistent with our strategic approach of expanding our core and securing access to adjacent markets that enable sustainable, profitable growth."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

