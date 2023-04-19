Dover Announces Winners of the 2023 Scholarship Program

Dover

Apr 19, 2023, 16:15 ET

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) today announced the names of 30 winners of its Dover Foundation Scholars Program. This year's winners represent each of Dover's five operating segments and nearly all of its Operating Companies.

High school seniors and current college students were named, with each recipient eligible to receive up to $12,000 in scholarship support over the four years of their undergraduate studies. The program is now in its twelfth year and has awarded over 400 scholarships, providing nearly $3 million in financial support to deserving students.

Scholarships are made available to the children of full-time employees of Dover and its Operating Companies worldwide. Selections are made by a team of independent, college admissions professionals, and are based on each student's academic performance, leadership abilities and extracurricular activities.

Here is the list of the 2023 Dover Scholars Program winners by Operating Company:

Colder Products Company

Lydia Jang

Colder Products Company - Roseville, MN

Jaden Paterson

Colder Products Company - Roseville, MN

Kris Xiong

Colder Products Company - Roseville, MN

DESTACO

Noah Peterson

Central Research Laboratories - Redwing, MN

Ilina Zavalova

DESTACO - Wheeling, IL

Dover Corporation

Lillian Ryan

Dover - Downers Grove, IL

Dover Digital Printing

Andrea Simona Diacinti

J-K Group - Novedrate, Italy

Dover Food Retail

Selvina Joseph

Hillphoenix - Conyers, GA

Anthony Nguyen

Hillphoenix - Richmond, VA

Ishita Patel

Hillphoenix - Richmond, VA

Dover Fueling Solutions

Timothy Dickinson

Dover Fueling Solutions - Austin, TX

Justin Gao

Dover Fueling Solutions - Austin, TX

Dover Precision Components

Kiara Brown

Cook Compression – Jeffersonville. IN

Environmental Solutions Group

Lauren Ballinger

Marathon Equipment – Vernon, AL

Spencer McAdams

Marathon Equipment – Fayette, AL

MAAG

Jacklyn Corl

Maag - Eagle Rock, VA

Markem-Imaje

Aakansha Khosla

Markem-Imaje - Bhiwadi, India

Katherine Mills

Markem-Imaje - Keene, NH

Yash Singh

Markem-Imaje - Bhiwadi, India

Microwave Products Group

Benjamin Rees-Inglis

BSC Filters - York, United Kingdom

OPW

Tyson Hentges

Acme Cryogenics - Lonsdale, MN

Dylan Lee

OPW - Hamilton, OH

Zoe Sackfield

RegO - Elon, NC

Pump Solutions Group

Aaesha Alkhalili

Pump Solutions Group - Grand Terrace, CA

Erine Kubinowski

Pump Solutions Group - Auxerre, France

Natalie LeForge

Pump Solutions Group - Grand Terrace, CA

Minh Chan Tran

Pump Solutions Group - San Jose, CA

Tulsa Winch Group

Andrea Morris

Tulsa Winch Group - Tulsa, OK

Vehicle Service Group

Harrison Hall

Vehicle Service Group - Madison, IN

Gavin McMahon

Vehicle Service Group - Madison, IN

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

About The Dover Foundation:

The Dover Foundation was established in 2011. The Foundation is tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Dover Foundation is committed to supporting causes and programs that promote education and enhance the lives of Dover Company employees and their families. One such program is the Dover Scholars Program.

CONTACT:
Adrian Sakowicz
Vice President of Communications
630-743-5039
[email protected] 

