Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Dover (NYSE: DOV) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.49 (forty-nine cents) per share, payable on March 16, 2020, to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2020.

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

