Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

Dover

Nov 07, 2024, 17:13 ET

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.515 (fifty-one and one-half cents) per share, payable on December 16, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 29, 2024.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Jack Dickens

Adrian Sakowicz

Vice President - Investor Relations

Vice President – Communications

(630) 743-2566

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Dover to Present at the Baird Global Industrial Conference

Dover to Present at the Baird Global Industrial Conference

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, will speak at the Baird 2024 Global...
KPS Introduces New 3" Conductive High Density Polyethylene Double Wall Piping System

KPS Introduces New 3" Conductive High Density Polyethylene Double Wall Piping System

KPS, part of OPW Retail Fueling and Dover (NYSE: DOV), announced the launch of its new 3" (110/90mm) conductive High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Machinery

Machinery

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Electronic Components

Electronic Components

News Releases in Similar Topics