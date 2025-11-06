Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Dover

Nov 06, 2025, 16:07 ET

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 (fifty-two cents) per share, payable on December 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of November 28, 2025.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens

Vice President – Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz

Vice President – Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover

