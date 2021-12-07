Dover Fueling Solutions Collaborates with ACI Worldwide on Data Security Offering for Increased Fuel Pump Security

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, today announced a collaboration with ACI Worldwide on a point-to-point encryption (P2PE) data security offering. The joint offering increases protection for consumers' credit and debit cards at fueling dispensers, significantly reducing the risks of costly data breaches for these merchants.

DFS and ACI jointly serve some of the world's largest merchants that process fueling and car wash transactions, and with the recent liability shift in the U.S., these vendors require increased security measures. Beyond EMV, this includes P2PE, which will further secure card data at a critical potential breach point during payment processing. The DFS solution leverages Wayne® RSA encryption as an acquirer, PIN Entry Device and point of sale-agnostic solution that can be implemented for fuel convenience retailers' forecourt transactions. The solution works to secure payments on DFS hardware in a variety of set ups—whether the customer uses the card reader or a contactless TAP reader with their card or mobile wallet.

The joint solution focuses on encrypting PCI cardholder data immediately at the point of interaction, and it protects the data from the point it is entered to the point it is decrypted at the payments platform. This technology protects sensitive data from skimmers, network sniffers, malware and other threats on both internal and external networks. P2PE is foundational in securing a payments network.

"Now more than ever, it's imperative for fuel retailers to have fully secured, simple and scalable payment solutions and P2PE is how we can best provide this support to our customers," said Matt Tormollen, Vice President and General Manager of Global Solutions, DFS. "We're excited to collaborate with an industry leader like ACI for connected commerce solutions that protect consumers at the pump and lessen cybersecurity risk and data breaches for our fuel and convenience retailers."

"Merchants with fuel dispensers are looking for a solution that allows them to innovate and create unique customer journeys at the forecourt, while keeping sensitive card holder data safe via a P2PE solution," said Debbie Guerra, Head of Merchant, ACI Worldwide. "Our strategic relationship and the new P2PE integration we are bringing with Dover Fueling Solutions delivers a secure, agnostic payment solution that addresses these needs along with the EMV liability shift."

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), part of Dover Corporation, comprises the product brands of ClearView, Fairbanks, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ProGauge, Tokheim, and Wayne Fueling Systems, and delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, DFS has a significant manufacturing presence around the world, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, Poland, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

About ACI Worldwide:

ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

