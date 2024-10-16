Dover Fueling Solutions Launches First-of-Its-Kind Rewards Offering, DX Rewards

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, today announced the launch of DX Rewards™, a groundbreaking loyalty offering available through the DFS Anthem UX® platform-based dispensers.

Marking the next phase of the DFS Anthem Experience, DX Rewards is an online loyalty marketplace that integrates seamlessly with retailers' existing providers and programs to offer a personalized, app-like experience at the pump. Consumers are prompted to enter their phone number or loyalty ID to sign in as they fuel up, while nonmembers can enter their phone number to auto-enroll in the rewards program. Members can access personalized offers, redeem rewards and even play games to earn additional points.

"Loyalty programs, evolving consumer preferences and heightened expectations have been central topics in industry conversation for the past few years, but now we are turning talk into action. DX Rewards will help retailers drive incremental indoor sales," said John Morris, Senior Director, Product Innovation at Dover Fueling Solutions. "DX Rewards engages with the fueling customer directly on the Anthem UX display, where ROI has shown to be the highest. We are excited to help retailers elevate their existing loyalty programs in such an impactful way."

The DFS Anthem Experience encompasses a range of innovative features available through the DFS Anthem UX platform, all designed to enhance the fueling experience. This includes DX Promote media, local traffic and weather, our pump-side, self-ordering solution DX Market™ powered by GRUBBRR® that enables consumers to order food and products from the convenience store, and now DX Rewards, an unmatched loyalty experience.

"We're always looking for ways to meet our customers where they are and offer an exceptional experience," said Kristin Ghere, Director of Marketing and Brand Management at Jump Start Stores. "DX Rewards is helping us achieve our vision of a cohesive, omni-channel loyalty program. It's a win-win for both Jump Start and our customers. By providing a frictionless fueling experience and tailored rewards, we'll engage our customers in a more meaningful way, effectively driving increased foot traffic inside our stores."

DX Rewards is debuting at Jump Start Stores, where it will elevate Jump Start's current rewards experience created by their loyalty partner, Velocity Logic Group. Deployment is performed remotely and will not disrupt site operation.

"By presenting personalized videos, offers, clubs and rewards directly on the dispenser during fueling, we're able to take Jump Start Rewards to the next level," said Vik Mehta, Velocity Logic Group's Head of Sales. "Creating a powerful app on the DFS Anthem UX platform was fast and easy. We even integrated DX Promote media content seamlessly into our app thanks to the technology available from DFS."

Visit https://www.doverfuelingsolutions.com/solutions/consumer-experience/dx-rewards to learn more.

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions® (DFS) is part of Dover Corporation and a leading provider of advanced energy dispensing equipment, electronic automation, point-of-sale and payment systems, automatic tank gauging and subscription solutions to fueling and convenience retail customers worldwide. Comprised of brands Wayne Fueling Systems, Tokheim®, OPW®, ClearView, PetroVend®, ProGauge, Fairbanks, AvaLAN Networks™, LIQAL and Bulloch Technologies®, DFS is dedicated to offering a broad range of solutions that power vehicles, including conventional fuel and clean energy products that support gasoline, diesel, bio-diesel and ethanol as well as LNG, H2, LPG, CNG and EV chargers. Headquartered in Austin, TX, DFS has a strong global manufacturing and technology development presence, including facilities in Brazil, Canada, China, India, Italy, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

SOURCE Dover