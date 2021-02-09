Dover Fueling Solutions Launches Groundbreaking Connected Solutions Platform

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, today announced the launch of the DFS DX™ connected solutions platform. DFS DX helps reduce operational costs, increase sales and enhance the customer experience through a combination of intelligent connected cloud solutions to enable digital transformation for the global fueling and retail industry.

DFS DX is the industry's first open, global and common cloud platform that harnesses advanced analytics and IoT to deliver five core innovative solutions focused on customer experience and asset optimization. These five core solutions are wetstock management, remote asset monitoring, targeted advertising and media at the dispenser, fleet fueling site management and point of sale management.

This platform empowers fuel retailers to identify fuel loss in real-time, optimize dispenser uptime and increase sales through targeted advertising at the fuel dispenser. In addition, by using this platform, fuel retailers can centrally manage their point-of-sale solutions and control their entire fleet from a single interface.

"The DFS DX platform provides a common set of cloud-enabled services that are leveraged across all applications to drive increased time-to-value for our customers and lower cost of ownership," said Matt Tormollen, VP and General Manager, DFS. "Not only is this platform designed for use at the edge to drive value closest to the point of impact, but we've built it from the ground-up to enable third-parties, customers and partners, to easily integrate their own clouds and applications. This product is a real game-changer and has the potential to radically transform the fueling industry."

DFS DX utilizes Microsoft's secure and scalable Azure IoT platform to gather and quickly process a multitude of secure data points to deliver real-time information that helps fuel networks drive efficiencies and cost savings while providing security and scalability. These solutions deliver easy, convenient, actionable insights to track and manage day-to-day business activity on the forecourt and ultimately transform the customers' experience and optimize site asset performance.

Tormollen continued, "As we work toward our goal of being the leading global provider of enhanced technologies in the fuel retail and convenience sectors, we continue to focus on delivering innovative products that exceed expectations – like the DFS DX platform."

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), part of Dover Corporation, comprises the product brands of ClearView, Fairbanks, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ProGauge, Tokheim and Wayne Fueling Systems, and delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, DFS has a significant manufacturing and technology development presence around the world, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, Poland, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

