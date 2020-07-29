Dover Fueling Solutions Launches Groundbreaking DFS Anthem UX User Experience Platform

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, announced the launch of its highly anticipated DFS Anthem UX™ user experience platform.

This revolutionary user experience platform is making its debut in North America on DFS' Wayne Ovation® fuel dispenser. The Anthem UX platform introduces consumers to a new kind of fueling experience and features a 27" touchscreen display, intuitive functionality, personalized content, multi-language selection and multiple media options through DX Promote™, part of the DFS DX™ connected solutions platform. It is the first of its kind to give customers the ability to fine-tune their experience, while also providing retailers with the tools and data they need to maximize each customer interaction with targeted advertising and promotions, as well as integrate loyalty apps.

"We are very excited to be launching the DFS Anthem UX platform to the market," said DFS President, David Crouse. "We believe this product will revolutionize every aspect of the customer experience. From touchscreen interaction, wireless connectivity, recognition, media, security, contactless payment options and more, the Anthem UX platform truly equips the retailer with endless flexibility and futureproof possibilities, while also creating an experience that is fast, easy, relevant and even fun for consumers."

For ordering information and to learn more about the Anthem UX user experience platform, please visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com/AnthemUX.

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), part of Dover Corporation, is comprised of the product brands of ClearView, Fairbanks, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ProGauge, Tokheim and Wayne Fueling Systems, and delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, DFS has a significant manufacturing and technology development presence around the world, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, Poland, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

Dover Fueling Solutions Contact:

Cheryl Ashton

+44 1695 52175

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5131

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover

Related Links

http://www.dovercorporation.com

