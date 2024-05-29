Dover Fueling Solutions Launches RDM by DFS to Provide Retailers with a "Connected Dispenser"

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, today announced the launch of RDM by DFS – a remote diagnostics and management solution that will enable retailers to invest in a truly connected dispenser – in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region.

RDM by DFS is an optional module currently available on Wayne Helix® fuel dispensers, which, once activated, will allow retailers to gather enhanced original equipment manufacturer (OEM) data, regardless of pump protocol, and enable remote monitoring and management via DX Monitor®.

"Dispenser equipment issues are generally reported by a motorist, which delays their repair. In addition to reducing fuel sales, this negatively impacts the overall consumer experience and damages customer loyalty and brand reputation. This is where the connected dispenser comes in," said Soren Powell-Holse, Director of Product Marketing at DFS. "RDM by DFS puts retailers in full control of their forecourt equipment and allows them to provide an optimal customer experience through our pioneering remote monitoring and management technology."

By enabling remote diagnostics and troubleshooting, including reboot, RDM by DFS allows fuel retailers to resolve issues quickly and efficiently without dispatching an engineer to the site. This can help reduce maintenance costs and the frequency of service call-outs, potentially lowering the total cost of ownership.

In addition, retailers can mitigate problems in real time by monitoring dispenser health and anticipating and resolving potential issues.

For more information about RDM by DFS, please visit https://www.doverfuelingsolutions.com/site-efficiency-rdm-by-dfs.

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions® (DFS) is part of Dover Corporation and a leading provider of advanced energy dispensing equipment, electronic automation, point-of-sale and payment systems, automatic tank gauging and subscription solutions to fueling and convenience retail customers worldwide. Comprised of brands Wayne Fueling Systems, Tokheim®, OPW®, ClearView, PetroVend®, ProGauge, Fairbanks, AvaLAN Networks™, LIQAL and Bulloch Technologies®, DFS is dedicated to offering a broad range of solutions that power vehicles, including conventional fuel and clean energy products that support gasoline, diesel, bio-diesel and ethanol as well as LNG, H2, LPG, CNG and EV chargers. Headquartered in Austin, TX, DFS has a strong global manufacturing and technology development presence, including facilities in Brazil, Canada, China, India, Italy, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of approximately 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

