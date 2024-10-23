Dover Fueling Solutions Launches Wayne PWR, A New Electric Vehicle Charger

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, today announced the launch of the Wayne PWR™ DC fast charger (Wayne PWR). This new electric vehicle charger (EVC) addresses critical market gaps in reliability and durability while offering an unmatched customer experience.

Designed and manufactured in Austin, TX, for the U.S. market, Wayne PWR is National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) compliant and built to the highest standard of quality. The EVC is backed by DFS's nationwide Wayne® approved partner service network, offering remote diagnostics, proactive monitoring and check-ups to help ensure maximum uptime and quick maintenance.

"One of the biggest challenges in the EV charging industry is reliability," said Chad Bass, Director of Product Management for EV Charging at DFS. "We designed, developed, and will manufacture Wayne PWR right here in Austin, as we believe this direct control over production will help ensure that our EVC meets the highest standards of reliability."

Engineered with the same standards that have defined DFS's products for over 130 years, Wayne PWR features superior weather protection, vandal-proofing, UV and scratch resistance, and temperature reliability. These features help ensure that Wayne PWR remains operational in even the most extreme conditions.

Wayne PWR also offers a comprehensive solution that enhances the consumer experience. Wayne PWR:

Is equipped with an intuitive digital touchscreen that displays power levels, remaining time-to-full-charge, energy consumption, and more.

Features easy and secure payments through the POS-agnostic Wayne iX Pay Direct™ payment platform, with the integration of Plug & Charge protocol in Wayne iX Pay® 2 payment platform coming soon.

iX Pay Direct™ payment platform, with the integration of Plug & Charge protocol in iX Pay® 2 payment platform coming soon. Includes plans for customizable media options and seamless integration with loyalty programs, allowing convenience store retailers to offer personalized experiences that drive consumer engagement and revenue.

"Wayne PWR gives businesses access to all the tools they need to enhance operations and consumer satisfaction for EV drivers," said Kendra Keller, Vice President and General Manager of North America at DFS. "From setting their own pricing to real-time monitoring, owners will have full control over their charging infrastructure, supported by the expertise, innovation and technology that DFS is known for delivering."

Beyond the user interface, Wayne PWR's cloud-based charge station management system allows owners to monitor the status of EVCs in real-time and provide valuable insights into driver behavior to generate new revenue streams.

For more information on Wayne PWR, please visit https://www.doverfuelingsolutions.com/products/ev-chargers-wayne-pwr.

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions® (DFS) is part of Dover Corporation and a leading provider of advanced energy dispensing equipment, electronic automation, point-of-sale and payment systems, automatic tank gauging and subscription solutions to fueling and convenience retail customers worldwide. Comprised of brands Wayne Fueling Systems, Tokheim®, OPW®, ClearView, PetroVend®, ProGauge, Fairbanks, AvaLAN Networks™, LIQAL and Bulloch Technologies®, DFS is dedicated to offering a broad range of solutions that power vehicles, including conventional fuel and clean energy products that support gasoline, diesel, bio-diesel and ethanol as well as LNG, H2, LPG, CNG and EV chargers. Headquartered in Austin, TX, DFS has a strong global manufacturing and technology development presence, including facilities in Brazil, Canada, China, India, Italy, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

Dover Fueling Solutions Contact:

Amy Cearley, Director of Global Marketing Communications

(512) 484-4259

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover