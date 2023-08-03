Dover Increases Dividend

News provided by

Dover

03 Aug, 2023, 17:07 ET

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Dover (NYSE: DOV) today increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.51 (fifty one cents) per share, from the previous $0.505 (fifty and one-half cents) per share, an increase of $0.005 (one-half cent). This is the 68th consecutive year in which the Company has increased its annual cash dividend, demonstrating Dover's longstanding commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

This increased dividend will be paid on September 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of August 31, 2023.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Jack Dickens

Adrian Sakowicz

Senior Director - Investor Relations

Vice President – Communications

(630) 743-2566

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

[email protected] 

SOURCE Dover

