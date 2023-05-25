Dover Joins the Hydrogen Council

Dover

25 May, 2023, 16:15 ET

The company will collaborate and engage with other leading companies to accelerate the deployment of hydrogen solutions around the world

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) today announced that it has joined the Hydrogen Council, a global CEO-led initiative that brings together leading companies with a united vision to help foster the hydrogen clean energy transition.

Dover is very active in hydrogen applications, as several of its operating companies design and deliver key solutions in this space. OPW Clean Energy Solutions manufactures valves, piping, regulators, vaporizers, refueling components for the transport, storage and distribution of hydrogen; Dover Fueling Solutions designs and manufactures hydrogen dispensers; and Dover Precision Components manufactures performance-critical components for rotating and reciprocating machinery supporting the transport, storage and distribution of hydrogen.

"We look forward to working with other top companies to continue to deliver solutions that will help drive and accelerate the adoption of hydrogen as an alternative energy source for a variety of applications," said Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin. "By participating in the hydrogen economy conversation with the Council, we believe we can help make an impact in this market by serving the critical future needs of our customers."

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

About the Hydrogen Council:

The Hydrogen Council is a global CEO-led initiative that brings together leading companies with a united vision and long-term ambition for hydrogen to foster the clean energy transition. The Council believes that hydrogen has a key role to play in reaching our global decarbonization goals by helping to diversify energy sources worldwide, foster business and technological innovation as drivers for long-term economic growth, and decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors.

Using its global reach to promote collaboration between governments, industry and investors, the Council provides guidance on accelerating the deployment of hydrogen solutions around the world. It also acts as a business marketplace, bringing together a diverse group of 150+ companies based in 20+ countries across the entire hydrogen value chain, including large multinationals, innovative SMEs, and investors.

The Hydrogen Council also serves as a resource for safety standards and an interlocutor for the investment community, while identifying opportunities for regulatory advocacy in key geographies. To find out more visit www.hydrogencouncil.com.

