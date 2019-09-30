Dover Operating Companies Will Have a Significant Presence at Premier Convenience Store and Retail Fueling Industry Trade Show

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) today announced that the Company will feature several businesses at the National Association of Convenience Stores Trade Show ("NACS Show") and Petroleum Equipment Institute Convention ("PEI Convention") in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 1-4, 2019. The NACS Show and PEI Convention is the leading convenience and retail fueling industry event of the year and the largest of its kind in the United States.

Dover's operating companies participating at the 2019 show include: PSG, Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), Dover Food Retail, Unified Brands and OPW.

OPW: A global leader in fluid-handling solutions, OPW will display the latest innovations in retail fueling, fuel transport and car wash solutions. OPW Retail Fueling will be showcasing the industry's only third-party-approved, and first California Air Resource Board-certified dripless conventional nozzle as part of a complete family of OPW cleaner fueling nozzles. In addition, the company will be launching the High Flow Loop System for high-volume fueling applications. This new system is designed as a prefabricated, factory-assembled underground fuel delivery system that reduces installation time and costs while facilitating easy inspection, identification and repair of any potential issue in the future. The OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions business unit will be launching the Cube friction wash, from Belanger. The new Cube is reshaping the vehicle wash experience by combining Smart Touch technology with a unique foam media to provide customers with a premium quality wash experience. In addition, the LaserWash® 360 touchless wash will be on display, from OPW's PDQ Vehicle Wash Systems, and is designed to increase up-time and allow for a faster, high-quality wash. Finally, the innovative CivaCommand system, by OPW's Civacon brand, will be in the spotlight at NACS. The new CivaCommand integrates all tank truck loading and unloading information, including overfill prevention, crossover prevention, air controls, security and productivity, into a seamless touchscreen interface.

Blackmer, part of PSG: Blackmer will be co-located within the OPW booth and will be displaying its full line of sliding vane pumps developed for a wide range of applications such as Diesel Exhaust Fluid and truck mounted pumping for transfer of various types of petroleum products.

Dover Fueling Solutions: DFS, a part of Dover that delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, fleet systems, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management, will display a wide range of legacy and new products and solutions representing DFS' brands Wayne Fueling Systems ("Wayne"), ClearView, Fairbanks, OPW Fuel Management Systems ("OPW FMS"), ProGauge, and Tokheim. Additionally, representatives from Microsoft and DFS representatives will be on hand during the show as part of their strategic partnership to bring new cloud and IoT solutions to market through Microsoft Azure. Through this alliance, Microsoft will help enable DFS' vision to deliver next generation retail site architecture and solutions that will digitally transform the fueling experience for end customers, while delivering retail site operating efficiencies, enhanced consumer experiences and new revenue streams.

Dover Food Retail and Unified Brands: The Dover Food Retail booth will feature new product offerings from Anthony and Hillphoenix, including a wide variety of Department of Energy-compliant glass display doors, new i2i Island merchandiser, glass door display cases and more. In addition, a new venture with Chicago-based Cooler Screens, Inc. will be on display. Cooler Screens offers a digital merchandising platform that depicts the food and drinks inside the Reach-in Display Case or Cooler in their best light, but also serves as an in-store billboard that can display ads to consumers who approach. Additionally, Unified Brands will be featuring its new Augmented Reality product experience. Team members will show attendees how to download the Unified Brands Product app so designers and operators can review products during the design and planning process, and access price books, specification sheets and videos conveniently from their phone.

Convenience stores remain a strong area of focus and growth for Dover. According to NACS, the U.S. convenience store industry, with more than 153,000 stores nationwide selling fuel, food and merchandise, serves 160 million customers daily—half of the U.S. population.

About OPW:

OPW is defining what's next through innovations designed to enhance safety, reliability, efficiency and business performance for the retail fueling, fluid-handling and car-wash industries. Specifically, OPW makes aboveground and below ground products for both conventional, vapor-recovery and clean energy applications in the retail and commercial markets. Additionally, OPW supplies loading arms, valves and dry-break couplings, tank-truck equipment, rail car valves and equipment, and car-wash systems. OPW has manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, with sales offices around the world. OPW is part of Dover Corporation. To learn more about how OPW is defining what's next in each of its markets, visit opwglobal.com.

About Blackmer:

Blackmer® is a leading global provider of innovative and high-quality positive displacement, regenerative turbine and centrifugal pump, and reciprocating compressor technologies for the transfer of liquids and gasses. For more than a century, the Blackmer name has stood for unparalleled product performance, superior services and support, well-timed innovation and a commitment to total customer satisfaction. Supported by a worldwide network of distributors and original equipment manufacturers, Blackmer pumps and compressors are used in a multitude of applications in the Process, Energy and Military & Marine markets. Blackmer—headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA—is part of PSG®, a Dover company. For more information on Blackmer, please go to blackmer.com.

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), part of Dover Corporation, is comprised of the product brands of ClearView, Fairbanks, ProGauge, Tokheim, Wayne Fueling Systems and OPW's Fuel Management Systems, and delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, DFS has a significant manufacturing presence around the world, including facilities in the USA, the UK, the Netherlands, France, India, China, and Brazil. For more information about DFS, visit doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover Food Retail:

Dover Food Retail is the partner to customers seeking to create unique food experiences. Employing the capabilities of our industry-leading brands, Anthony and Hillphoenix, we are able to provide insight and a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions that enables our customers to sell more food, more profitably. Our ability to evolve with the ever-changing market demands is driven by our passion for understanding our customers' business and providing them with the best quality products and services they need to succeed both today and in the future. Our focused, forward-thinking approach, combined with the strength of our brands, sets the stage for streamlined product development, a broader product portfolio, and cutting-edge technology resulting in redefining what is possible for customers in the food retail value chain.

About Unified Brands:

Unified Brands and its Groen, Randell, Avtec, A la Cart, Power Soak, and CapKold product lines have leading industry positions in cooking equipment, custom and standard refrigeration, continuous motion warewashing systems, conveyors, ventilation, utility distribution, cook-chill, and meal delivery systems. As an operating company within the Refrigeration and Food Equipment segment of Dover Corporation, Unified Brands is headquartered in Conyers, Ga., and has operations in Michigan and Mississippi.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

OPW Contact:

Lisa Moloney, Global Communications Manager

(513) 870-3119

lisa.moloney@opwglobal.com

Blackmer Contact:

Mark Pyk, Marketing Communications Manager

(616) 475-9330

mark.pyk@psgdover.com

Dover Fueling Solutions Contact:

Michelle Saab, Global Marketing and Communications Director

(512) 560-5482

Michelle.Saab@DoverFS.com

Dover Food Retail Contact:

Brad Roche, VP, Marketing Communications

(770) 285-3100

broche@doverfoodretail.com

Unified Brands Contact:

John Davis, VP, Marketing & Product Management

(817) 538-8864

jdavis@unifiedbrands.net

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:

Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5131

agaliuk@dovercorp.com

SOURCE Dover Corporation

