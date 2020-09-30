Dover Precision Components Increases Robotics Implementation as Part of Long-Term Manufacturing Strategy

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Precision Components, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the activation of robotic tuggers to improve product flow and advance Lean manufacturing at its Inpro/Seal manufacturing facility in Rock Island, Ill. The robotic tuggers mark a strategic expansion of the use of manufacturing automation by Dover Precision Components.

The robotic tuggers will be used to move raw materials, in-progress parts and completed products around the Inpro/Seal facility, mitigating potential safety risks inherent with manual material handling. The system will also help regulate production cell pacing to reduce work-in-progress (WIP) and achieve lead-time reductions.

The adoption of the autonomous tuggers is part of a long-term manufacturing strategy at Dover Precision Components that aims to further improve safety, ensure quality, optimize productivity and quickly scale manufacturing volume in response to customer demand. From a safety perspective, the adoption of the tuggers will remove heavy lifting, pushing and tugging necessitated by human operation. From a Lean manufacturing perspective, the robotic tuggers will eliminate waste associated with moving materials and parts, improve workflow and optimize lead-time.

"Dover Precision Components is pleased to expand automation at our Rock Island facility as part of our continuous improvement journey and Lean manufacturing approach," says Dave Brown, Vice President of Operational Excellence, Dover Precision Components. "The strategic implementation of automation in our manufacturing processes will enable us to improve employee safety, eliminate waste and focus our energies on activities that add value for our customers."

Previous automation upgrades at Dover Precision Components' manufacturing facilities have also focused on the elimination of manual material handling. They include the introduction of automatic bar feed at the Inpro/Seal facility and the use of an articulating arm for loading material into CNC machines at the Cook Compression facility in Jeffersonville, Ind., among others.

Dover Precision Components is committed to the ongoing evaluation of manufacturing technologies for opportunities to improve processes and ensure product quality and will continue to analyze capital projects for automation opportunities.

About Dover Precision Components:

Dover Precision Components delivers performance-critical solutions for rotating and reciprocating machinery across the oil & gas, power generation, marine, industrial, chemical and general processing markets. Comprising the Waukesha Bearings, Bearings Plus, Inpro/Seal and Cook Compression brands, our portfolio includes hydrodynamic bearings, active magnetic bearings, system and bearing protection, and reciprocating compressor valves, sealing technologies, pistons, rods and more. Each solution is custom-engineered to provide optimum efficiency, reliability and productivity, and backed by comprehensive aftermarket services. Dover Precision Components serves its global customer base through facilities in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as technical sales representatives around the world. Additional information is available at doverprecision.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

Dover Precision Components Contact:

Krista Betts

(262) 506-3084

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5131

[email protected]

