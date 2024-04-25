Dover Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. All comparisons are to the comparable period of the prior fiscal year, unless otherwise noted.





Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in millions, except per share data)

2024

2023

% Change* U.S. GAAP Revenue

$ 2,094

$ 2,079

1 % Net earnings

632

229

177 % Diluted EPS

4.52

1.63

177 %













Non-GAAP Organic revenue change









(1) % Adjusted net earnings 1

273

273

— % Adjusted diluted EPS

1.95

1.94

1 %

1 Q1 2024 and 2023 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs. Q1 2024 also excludes the after tax gain on the sale of De-Sta-Co. * Change may be impacted by rounding.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, Dover generated revenue of $2.1 billion, an increase of 1% (-1% organic). GAAP net earnings of $632 million increased 177%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $4.52 was up 177%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $273 million was approximately flat and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.95 was up 1%.

A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:

Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Dover's first quarter results were in line with our expectations. We are particularly pleased with the success of our organic growth platforms, as well as the order trends in the quarter, which validate the aggressive working capital posture we adopted in 2023. Order momentum in the quarter was strong and broad-based, particularly in our shorter-cycle end markets, building off the prior year exit rate and bolstering confidence in our full year outlook. Strong growth in several key markets and improving performance in biopharma components set us up for favorable sequential margin mix over the balance of the year.

"We remained active in portfolio management and productive capital deployment. During the quarter we completed two synergistic bolt-on acquisitions in our Clean Energy and Fueling segment adding attractive digital and recurring revenue streams to our car wash and retail fueling platforms. We launched a $500 million accelerated share repurchase program returning excess capital to shareholders. Our continued strong cash flow generation, together with proceeds from the recently closed De-Sta-Co divestiture, provide ample capacity for further capital deployment in 2024.

"We are off to a solid start in 2024, and the setup for the remainder of the year is encouraging. Our order rate momentum and healthy underlying demand conditions across the portfolio support the outlook for continued volume and profit improvement through the year. We are narrowing our full year adjusted EPS guidance to the higher end of the range, and will further evaluate our full year targets as the year progresses should present demand trends continue."

FULL YEAR 2024 GUIDANCE:

In 2024, Dover expects to generate GAAP EPS in the range of $10.78 to $10.93 (adjusted EPS of $9.00 to $9.15), based on full year revenue growth of 2% to 4% (1% to 3% on an organic basis). Full year GAAP EPS includes the gain on sale of De-Sta-Co.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate; supply chain constraints and labor shortages that could result in production stoppages, inflation in material input costs and freight logistics; the impact of interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impacts of natural or human-induced disasters, acts of war, terrorism, international conflicts, and public health crises on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows; changes in customer demand and capital spending; competitive factors and pricing pressures; our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner; our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses; and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - FIRST QUARTER 2024

DOVER CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 Revenue $ 2,093,941

$ 2,079,023 Cost of goods and services 1,336,686

1,332,004 Gross profit 757,255

747,019 Selling, general and administrative expenses 463,124

432,414 Operating earnings 294,131

314,605 Interest expense 36,365

34,214 Interest income (4,757)

(2,091) Gain on disposition (529,943)

— Other income, net (6,416)

(3,808) Earnings before provision for income taxes 798,882

286,290 Provision for income taxes 166,661

57,716 Net earnings $ 632,221

$ 228,574







Net earnings per share:





Basic $ 4.55

$ 1.64 Diluted $ 4.52

$ 1.63 Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic 139,051

139,757 Diluted 139,869

140,616







Dividends paid per common share $ 0.510

$ 0.505







* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.







DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION (unaudited)(in thousands)



2024

2023

Q1

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2023 REVENUE













Engineered Products $ 543,140

$ 497,549 $ 473,687 $ 504,271 $ 529,080 $ 2,004,587 Clean Energy & Fueling 445,053

430,729 441,166 466,959 449,423 1,788,277 Imaging & Identification 276,806

283,091 271,932 276,179 285,530 1,116,732 Pumps & Process Solutions 465,729

413,881 465,626 431,373 444,811 1,755,691 Climate & Sustainability Technologies 364,292

455,325 449,001 475,911 398,345 1,778,582 Intersegment eliminations (1,079)

(1,552) (1,326) (1,425) (1,432) (5,735) Total consolidated revenue $ 2,093,941

$ 2,079,023 $ 2,100,086 $ 2,153,268 $ 2,105,757 $ 8,438,134















NET EARNINGS













Segment Earnings:













Engineered Products $ 103,969

$ 84,275 $ 73,076 $ 101,610 $ 118,464 $ 377,425 Clean Energy & Fueling 69,675

73,605 83,616 92,483 78,900 328,604 Imaging & Identification 69,959

68,315 61,336 70,316 72,545 272,512 Pumps & Process Solutions 118,737

115,244 129,337 117,907 121,917 484,405 Climate & Sustainability Technologies 50,759

73,778 76,074 84,060 71,468 305,380 Total segment earnings 413,099

415,217 423,439 466,376 463,294 1,768,326 Purchase accounting expenses 1 45,551

42,679 40,200 40,320 41,744 164,943 Restructuring and other costs 2 24,684

14,053 18,143 12,327 19,150 63,673 Disposition costs 3 —

— — — 1,302 1,302 Gain on disposition 4 (529,943)

— — — — — Corporate expense / other 5 42,317

40,072 33,922 30,686 45,913 150,593 Interest expense 36,365

34,214 33,804 32,389 30,898 131,305 Interest income (4,757)

(2,091) (2,653) (3,808) (4,944) (13,496) Earnings before provision for income taxes 798,882

286,290 300,023 354,462 329,231 1,270,006 Provision for income taxes 6 166,661

57,716 57,784 64,709 32,969 213,178 Net earnings $ 632,221

$ 228,574 $ 242,239 $ 289,753 $ 296,262 $ 1,056,828















SEGMENT EARNINGS MARGIN











Engineered Products 19.1 %

16.9 % 15.4 % 20.1 % 22.4 % 18.8 % Clean Energy & Fueling 15.7 %

17.1 % 19.0 % 19.8 % 17.6 % 18.4 % Imaging & Identification 25.3 %

24.1 % 22.6 % 25.5 % 25.4 % 24.4 % Pumps & Process Solutions 25.5 %

27.8 % 27.8 % 27.3 % 27.4 % 27.6 % Climate & Sustainability Technologies 13.9 %

16.2 % 16.9 % 17.7 % 17.9 % 17.2 % Total segment earnings margin 19.7 %

20.0 % 20.2 % 21.7 % 22.0 % 21.0 %















1 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of acquired intangible assets. 2 Restructuring and other costs relate to actions taken for headcount reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges. 3 Q4 and FY 2023 disposition costs relate to the sale of De-Sta-Co. 4 Gain on disposition due to the sale of De-Sta-Co in the Engineered Products segment. 5 Certain expenses are maintained at the corporate level and not allocated to the segments. These expenses include executive and functional compensation costs, non-service pension costs, non-operating insurance expenses, shared business services and digital overhead costs, deal-related expenses and various administrative expenses relating to the corporate headquarters. 6 Q4 and FY 2023 include the net income tax benefit of internal reorganizations executed in 2023.

DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Earnings Per Share















2024

2023

Q1

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2023 Net earnings per share:













Basic $ 4.55

$ 1.64 $ 1.73 $ 2.07 $ 2.12 $ 7.56 Diluted $ 4.52

$ 1.63 $ 1.72 $ 2.06 $ 2.11 $ 7.52















Net earnings and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows: Net earnings $ 632,221

$ 228,574 $ 242,239 $ 289,753 $ 296,262 $ 1,056,828















Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic 139,051

139,757 139,862 139,878 139,893 139,848 Diluted 139,869

140,616 140,578 140,615 140,586 140,599















* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.





DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations



2024

2023

Q1

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2023 Adjusted net earnings:













Net earnings $ 632,221

$ 228,574 $ 242,239 $ 289,753 $ 296,262 $ 1,056,828 Purchase accounting expenses, pre-tax 1 45,551

42,679 40,200 40,320 41,744 164,943 Purchase accounting expenses, tax impact 2 (10,005)

(9,599) (9,012) (8,966) (9,143) (36,720) Restructuring and other costs, pre-tax 3 24,684

14,053 18,143 12,327 19,150 63,673 Restructuring and other costs, tax impact 2 (4,875)

(2,990) (3,665) (2,556) (3,970) (13,181) Disposition costs, pre-tax 4 —

— — — 1,302 1,302 Disposition costs, tax impact 2 —

— — — (270) (270) Gain on disposition, pre-tax 5 (529,943)

— — — — — Gain on disposition, tax-impact 2 114,973

— — — — — Adjusted net earnings $ 272,606

$ 272,717 $ 287,905 $ 330,878 $ 345,075 $ 1,236,575















Adjusted diluted net earnings per share:











Diluted net earnings per share $ 4.52

$ 1.63 $ 1.72 $ 2.06 $ 2.11 $ 7.52 Purchase accounting expenses, pre-tax 1 0.33

0.30 0.29 0.29 0.30 1.18 Purchase accounting expenses, tax impact 2 (0.07)

(0.07) (0.06) (0.06) (0.07) (0.26) Restructuring and other costs, pre-tax 3 0.18

0.10 0.13 0.09 0.14 0.46 Restructuring and other costs, tax impact 2 (0.03)

(0.02) (0.03) (0.02) (0.03) (0.10) Disposition costs, pre-tax 4 —

— — — 0.01 0.01 Disposition costs, tax impact 2 —

— — — — — Gain on disposition, pre-tax 5 (3.79)

— — — — — Gain on disposition, tax-impact 2 0.82

— — — — — Adjusted diluted net earnings per share $ 1.95

$ 1.94 $ 2.05 $ 2.35 $ 2.45 $ 8.80















1 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of acquired intangible assets. 2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period. 3 Restructuring and other costs relate to actions taken for headcount reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges. Q1 2024 includes $3.4M and Q3 and FY 2023 include $3.3M of non-cash asset impairment charges for our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment. 4 Q4 and FY 2023 disposition costs relate to the sale of De-Sta-Co. 5 Gain on disposition due to the sale of De-Sta-Co in the Engineered Products segment. * Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.

DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)(in thousands)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations



2024

2023

Q1

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2023 ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA





























Engineered Products:













Segment earnings $ 103,969

$ 84,275 $ 73,076 $ 101,610 $ 118,464 $ 377,425 Other depreciation and amortization 1 6,361

7,070 7,300 7,306 6,397 28,073 Adjusted segment EBITDA 2 110,330

91,345 80,376 108,916 124,861 405,498 Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2 20.3 %

18.4 % 17.0 % 21.6 % 23.6 % 20.2 %















Clean Energy & Fueling:













Segment earnings $ 69,675

$ 73,605 $ 83,616 $ 92,483 $ 78,900 $ 328,604 Other depreciation and amortization 1 7,921

7,046 7,541 7,686 7,844 30,117 Adjusted segment EBITDA 2 77,596

80,651 91,157 100,169 86,744 358,721 Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2 17.4 %

18.7 % 20.7 % 21.5 % 19.3 % 20.1 %















Imaging & Identification:













Segment earnings $ 69,959

$ 68,315 $ 61,336 $ 70,316 $ 72,545 $ 272,512 Other depreciation and amortization 1 3,733

3,394 3,745 3,972 4,182 15,293 Adjusted segment EBITDA 2 73,692

71,709 65,081 74,288 76,727 287,805 Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2 26.6 %

25.3 % 23.9 % 26.9 % 26.9 % 25.8 %















Pumps & Process Solutions:













Segment earnings $ 118,737

$ 115,244 $ 129,337 $ 117,907 $ 121,917 $ 484,405 Other depreciation and amortization 1 12,139

10,939 11,609 12,052 11,744 46,344 Adjusted segment EBITDA 2 130,876

126,183 140,946 129,959 133,661 530,749 Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2 28.1 %

30.5 % 30.3 % 30.1 % 30.0 % 30.2 %















Climate & Sustainability Technologies:











Segment earnings $ 50,759

$ 73,778 $ 76,074 $ 84,060 $ 71,468 $ 305,380 Other depreciation and amortization 1 7,275

6,624 6,895 6,954 7,084 27,557 Adjusted segment EBITDA 2 58,034

80,402 82,969 91,014 78,552 332,937 Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2 15.9 %

17.7 % 18.5 % 19.1 % 19.7 % 18.7 %















Total Segments:













Total segment earnings 2, 3 $ 413,099

$ 415,217 $ 423,439 $ 466,376 $ 463,294 $ 1,768,326 Other depreciation and amortization 1 37,429

35,073 37,090 37,970 37,251 147,384 Total Adjusted segment EBITDA 2 450,528

450,290 460,529 504,346 500,545 1,915,710 Total Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2 21.5 %

21.7 % 21.9 % 23.4 % 23.8 % 22.7 %















1 Other depreciation and amortization relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs. 2 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition. 3 Refer to Quarterly Segment Information section for reconciliation of total segment earnings to net earnings.

DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA RECONCILIATION (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)(in thousands)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations



2024

2023

Q1

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2023 Net earnings $ 632,221

$ 228,574 $ 242,239 $ 289,753 $ 296,262 $ 1,056,828 Provision for income taxes 1 166,661

57,716 57,784 64,709 32,969 213,178 Earnings before provision for income taxes 798,882

286,290 300,023 354,462 329,231 1,270,006 Interest income (4,757)

(2,091) (2,653) (3,808) (4,944) (13,496) Interest expense 36,365

34,214 33,804 32,389 30,898 131,305 Corporate expense / other 2 42,317

40,072 33,922 30,686 45,913 150,593 Disposition costs 3 —

— — — 1,302 1,302 Gain on disposition 4 (529,943)

— — — — — Restructuring and other costs 5 24,684

14,053 18,143 12,327 19,150 63,673 Purchase accounting expenses 6 45,551

42,679 40,200 40,320 41,744 164,943 Total segment earnings 7 413,099

415,217 423,439 466,376 463,294 1,768,326 Add: Other depreciation and amortization 8 37,429

35,073 37,090 37,970 37,251 147,384 Total adjusted segment EBITDA 7 $ 450,528

$ 450,290 $ 460,529 $ 504,346 $ 500,545 $ 1,915,710















1 Q4 and FY 2023 include the net income tax benefit of internal reorganizations executed in 2023. 2 Certain expenses are maintained at the corporate level and not allocated to the segments. These expenses include executive and functional compensation costs, non-service pension costs, non-operating insurance expenses, shared business services and digital overhead costs, deal-related expenses and various administrative expenses relating to the corporate headquarters. 3 Q4 and FY 2023 disposition costs relate to the sale of De-Sta-Co. 4 Gain on disposition due to the sale of De-Sta-Co in the Engineered Products segment. 5 Restructuring and other costs relate to actions taken for headcount reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges. 6 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of acquired intangible assets. 7 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition. 8 Other depreciation and amortization relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs.

DOVER CORPORATION REVENUE GROWTH FACTORS AND ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RECONCILIATIONS (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Revenue Growth Factors



2024

Q1 Organic

Engineered Products 9.2 % Clean Energy & Fueling 1.4 % Imaging & Identification (1.6) % Pumps & Process Solutions 4.5 % Climate & Sustainability Technologies (20.3) % Total Organic (1.3) % Acquisitions 2.0 % Currency translation — % Total* 0.7 %

* Totals may be impacted by rounding.



2024

Q1 Organic

United States 1.3 % Other Americas (5.5) % Europe (0.5) % Asia (4.9) % Other (21.7) % Total Organic (1.3) % Acquisitions 2.0 % Currency translation — % Total* 0.7 %

* Totals may be impacted by rounding.

Adjusted EPS Guidance Reconciliation

Range 2024 Guidance for Earnings per Share (GAAP) $10.78

$10.93 Purchase accounting expenses, net

1.00

Restructuring and other costs, net

0.22

Gain on disposition, net

(3.00)

2024 Guidance for Adjusted Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP) $9.00

$9.15

* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.

DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)(in thousands)

Quarterly Cash Flow



2024

2023

Q1

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2023 Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):











Operating activities $ 166,593

$ 241,284 $ 195,254 $ 383,457 $ 516,350 $ 1,336,345 Investing activities 429,851

(43,556) (42,454) (50,243) (590,377) (726,630) Financing activities (80,782)

(306,565) (137,924) (312,716) 189,149 (568,056)

Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)



2024

2023

Q1

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2023 Cash flow from operating activities $ 166,593

$ 241,284 $ 195,254 $ 383,457 $ 516,350 $ 1,336,345 Less: Capital expenditures (44,475)

(48,375) (40,079) (43,128) (61,010) (192,592) Free cash flow $ 122,118

$ 192,909 $ 155,175 $ 340,329 $ 455,340 $ 1,143,753















Cash flow from operating activities as a percentage of revenue 8.0 %

11.6 % 9.3 % 17.8 % 24.5 % 15.8 %















Cash flow from operating activities as a percentage of adjusted net earnings 61.1 %

88.5 % 67.8 % 115.9 % 149.6 % 108.1 %















Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue 5.8 %

9.3 % 7.4 % 15.8 % 21.6 % 13.6 %















Free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net earnings 44.8 %

70.7 % 53.9 % 102.9 % 132.0 % 92.5 %

DOVER CORPORATION PERFORMANCE MEASURES (unaudited)(in thousands)



2024

2023

Q1

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2023 BOOKINGS





























Engineered Products $ 541,982

$ 536,472 $ 489,131 $ 576,641 $ 494,528 $ 2,096,772 Clean Energy & Fueling 471,610

454,526 440,137 449,663 401,195 1,745,521 Imaging & Identification 278,433

290,712 262,092 271,113 297,312 1,121,229 Pumps & Process Solutions 473,632

464,297 394,317 363,111 455,390 1,677,115 Climate & Sustainability Technologies 453,086

371,643 310,911 340,474 325,625 1,348,653 Intersegment eliminations (1,107)

(1,530) (1,918) (849) (2,125) (6,422) Total consolidated bookings $ 2,217,636

$ 2,116,120 $ 1,894,670 $ 2,000,153 $ 1,971,925 $ 7,982,868



2024

Q1 BOOKINGS GROWTH FACTORS





Organic

Engineered Products 1.0 % Clean Energy & Fueling 1.6 % Imaging & Identification (3.4) % Pumps & Process Solutions (4.6) % Climate & Sustainability Technologies 22.3 % Total Organic 3.0 % Acquisitions 1.9 % Currency translation (0.1) % Total* 4.8 % * Totals may be impacted by rounding.



Non-GAAP Measures Definitions

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, management also discloses non-GAAP information that management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted net earnings per share, total segment earnings, total segment earnings margin, adjusted segment EBITDA, adjusted segment EBITDA margin, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net earnings, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, diluted net earnings per share, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net earnings represents net earnings adjusted for the effect of purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits, disposition costs and gain/loss on disposition. Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets. We exclude after-tax purchase accounting expenses because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. While we have a history of acquisition activity, our acquisitions do not happen in a predictive cycle. Exclusion of purchase accounting expenses facilitates more consistent comparisons of operating results over time. We believe it is important to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period.

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share or adjusted earnings per share represent diluted EPS adjusted for the effect of purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits, disposition costs and gain/loss on disposition.

Total segment earnings is defined as the sum of earnings before purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits, disposition costs, gain/loss on disposition, corporate expenses/other, interest expense, interest income and provision for income taxes for all segments. Total segment earnings margin is defined as total segment earnings divided by revenue.

Adjusted segment EBITDA is defined as segment earnings plus other depreciation and amortization expense, which relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs/benefits. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted segment EBITDA divided by revenue.

Management believes the non-GAAP measures above are useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as they will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers.

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue equals free cash flow divided by revenue. Free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net earnings equals free cash flow divided by adjusted net earnings. Management believes that free cash flow and free cash flow ratios are important measures of liquidity because they provide management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.

Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue and trends between periods. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking organic revenue to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure pursuant to the exception provided in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K because we are not able to provide a meaningful or accurate compilation of reconciling items. This is due to the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the timing and amounts of the items that would be excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure or are out of our control. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of unavailable information which may be material.

Performance Measures Definitions

Bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period and exclude de-bookings related to orders received in prior periods, if any. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of order trends.

Organic bookings represent bookings excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.

We use the above operational metrics in monitoring the performance of the business. We believe the operational metrics are useful to investors and other users of our financial information in assessing the performance of our segments.

