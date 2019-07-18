Dover Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Tightens Full Year 2019 Adjusted EPS Guidance To $5.75 To $5.85
Reports adjusted diluted EPS growth of 20%, organic revenue growth of 3%, and significant operating margin accretion
Jul 18, 2019, 06:45 ET
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
($ in millions, except per share data)
|
2019
|
2018
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
%
|
U.S. GAAP from continuing operations
|
Revenue
|
$1,811
|
$1,798
|
1%
|
$3,535
|
$3,436
|
3%
|
Earnings 1
|
198
|
166
|
19%
|
304
|
276
|
10%
|
Diluted EPS 1
|
1.35
|
1.08
|
25%
|
2.07
|
1.77
|
17%
|
Non-GAAP from continuing operations
|
Adjusted earnings
|
229
|
200
|
15%
|
412
|
342
|
21%
|
Adjusted diluted EPS
|
1.56
|
1.30
|
20%
|
2.80
|
2.20
|
27%
|
1 Q1 2019 included a $46.9 million ($0.32 of EPS) non-cash after-tax loss on assets held for sale related to Finder Pompe S.r.l.
A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures is included as an exhibit herein.
Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results:
For the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, revenue was $1.8 billion, an increase of 0.7% over the prior year. The increase in the quarter was driven by organic growth of 2.9% and acquisition growth of 0.8%, partially offset by a 2.5% unfavorable impact from foreign exchange ("FX") and 0.5% due to dispositions.
Earnings from continuing operations of $198.1 million included acquisition-related amortization costs of $26.2 million and rightsizing and other costs of $5.1 million, representing $0.18 and $0.03 of diluted earnings per share from continuing operations ("EPS"), respectively. Excluding these items, adjusted earnings from continuing operations for the quarter were $229.4 million (+15% over the comparable period in 2018), and adjusted EPS was $1.56 (+20% over the comparable period in 2018).
Year to Date 2019 Financial Results:
For the six month period ended June 30, 2019, revenue was $3.5 billion, an increase of 2.9% over the comparable period in the prior year. The increase was driven by organic growth of 5.5% and acquisition growth of 0.7% partially offset by a 3.0% unfavorable impact from FX and 0.3% due to dispositions.
Earnings from continuing operations of $303.8 million included acquisition-related amortization costs of $52.9 million and rightsizing and other costs of $8.2 million, representing $0.36 and $0.06 of EPS, respectively. In addition, the period included a $46.9 million, or $0.32 of EPS, non-cash after-tax loss on assets held for sale related to Finder Pompe S.r.l. (a supplier of pumps to the upstream oil & gas industry), which was sold on April 2, 2019. Excluding these items, adjusted earnings from continuing operations for the period were $411.8 million (+21% over the comparable period in 2018), and adjusted EPS was $2.80 (+27% over the comparable period in 2018).
Full Year 2019 Guidance Update:
Adjusted EPS guidance for full year 2019 was tightened toward the upper end of the previous range, to $5.75 to $5.85. Guidance for full year revenue growth remains unchanged.
Management Commentary:
Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Our results for the second quarter reflect a continued constructive demand environment across a significant portion of our portfolio that, when coupled with our ongoing productivity improvement actions, drove a 190 bps increase in operating margins on a comparable basis.
"Our Fluids segment posted a solid quarter with organic growth of 7%, with our fueling & transport, pumps, and process solutions businesses each delivering significant improvements in operating margin. Engineered Systems' organic growth of 2% was primarily driven by the industrial platform, offsetting the expected lower activity in digital printing, which we expect to reaccelerate into the second half. Organic revenue in Refrigeration & Food Equipment was slower in the quarter principally as a result of reduced shipments of heat exchangers in Asia; we still expect the segment to end the year with positive organic growth and margin improvement over the prior year.
"Overall, on the back of a strong first half of the year, solid backlogs and continued execution towards margin expansion targets, we are tightening the range of our previous full year adjusted EPS guidance to $5.75 to $5.85."
About Dover:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|
INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - SECOND QUARTER 2019
|
DOVER CORPORATION
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenue
|
$
|
1,810,706
|
$
|
1,798,094
|
$
|
3,535,463
|
$
|
3,435,765
|
Cost of goods and services
|
1,138,113
|
1,132,858
|
2,239,328
|
2,167,700
|
Gross profit
|
672,593
|
665,236
|
1,296,135
|
1,268,065
|
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|
396,634
|
428,775
|
805,100
|
863,801
|
Loss on assets held for sale
|
—
|
—
|
46,946
|
—
|
Operating earnings
|
275,959
|
236,461
|
444,089
|
404,264
|
Interest expense
|
31,754
|
32,125
|
63,562
|
67,765
|
Interest income
|
(945)
|
(2,563)
|
(1,835)
|
(4,620)
|
Other income, net
|
(4,589)
|
(4,538)
|
(5,695)
|
(4,568)
|
Earnings before provision for income taxes
|
249,739
|
211,437
|
388,057
|
345,687
|
Provision for income taxes
|
51,654
|
44,981
|
84,267
|
69,822
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
198,085
|
166,456
|
303,790
|
275,865
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net
|
—
|
(26,497)
|
—
|
(4,472)
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
198,085
|
$
|
139,959
|
$
|
303,790
|
$
|
271,393
|
Basic earnings (loss) per share*:
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
$
|
1.36
|
$
|
1.10
|
$
|
2.09
|
$
|
1.80
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net
|
—
|
(0.17)
|
—
|
(0.03)
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
1.36
|
$
|
0.92
|
$
|
2.09
|
$
|
1.77
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
145,366
|
151,744
|
145,227
|
153,124
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share*:
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
$
|
1.35
|
$
|
1.08
|
$
|
2.07
|
$
|
1.77
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net
|
—
|
(0.17)
|
—
|
(0.03)
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
1.35
|
$
|
0.91
|
$
|
2.07
|
$
|
1.74
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
147,179
|
153,938
|
147,041
|
155,573
|
Dividends paid per common share
|
$
|
0.48
|
$
|
0.47
|
$
|
0.96
|
$
|
0.94
|
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
|
DOVER CORPORATION
|
2019
|
2018
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q2 YTD
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q2 YTD
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY 2018
|
REVENUE
|
Engineered Systems
|
Printing & Identification
|
$
|
282,086
|
$
|
278,813
|
$
|
560,899
|
$
|
282,522
|
$
|
299,834
|
$
|
582,356
|
$
|
283,232
|
$
|
296,843
|
$
|
1,162,431
|
Industrials
|
405,105
|
417,688
|
822,793
|
389,104
|
403,155
|
792,259
|
388,302
|
399,956
|
1,580,517
|
687,191
|
696,501
|
1,383,692
|
671,626
|
702,989
|
1,374,615
|
671,534
|
696,799
|
2,742,948
|
Fluids
|
703,224
|
729,433
|
1,432,657
|
628,098
|
693,666
|
1,321,764
|
690,065
|
785,509
|
2,797,338
|
Refrigeration & Food
|
334,643
|
385,474
|
720,117
|
338,235
|
401,766
|
740,001
|
386,214
|
326,878
|
1,453,093
|
Intra-segment eliminations
|
(301)
|
(702)
|
(1,003)
|
(288)
|
(327)
|
(615)
|
(410)
|
(236)
|
(1,261)
|
Total consolidated revenue
|
$
|
1,724,757
|
$
|
1,810,706
|
$
|
3,535,463
|
$
|
1,637,671
|
$
|
1,798,094
|
$
|
3,435,765
|
$
|
1,747,403
|
$
|
1,808,950
|
$
|
6,992,118
|
NET EARNINGS
|
Segment Earnings:
|
Engineered Systems
|
$
|
123,074
|
$
|
131,770
|
$
|
254,844
|
$
|
102,066
|
$
|
126,649
|
$
|
228,715
|
$
|
108,714
|
$
|
113,841
|
$
|
451,270
|
Fluids 1
|
52,221
|
128,915
|
181,136
|
67,348
|
93,028
|
160,376
|
101,207
|
128,221
|
389,804
|
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
|
24,807
|
44,375
|
69,182
|
29,182
|
51,372
|
80,554
|
42,434
|
13,131
|
136,119
|
Total segments
|
200,102
|
305,060
|
505,162
|
198,596
|
271,049
|
469,645
|
252,355
|
255,193
|
977,193
|
Corporate expense / other
|
30,866
|
24,512
|
55,378
|
30,763
|
30,050
|
60,813
|
30,207
|
38,704
|
129,724
|
Interest expense
|
31,808
|
31,754
|
63,562
|
35,640
|
32,125
|
67,765
|
31,192
|
32,015
|
130,972
|
Interest income
|
(890)
|
(945)
|
(1,835)
|
(2,057)
|
(2,563)
|
(4,620)
|
(2,060)
|
(2,201)
|
(8,881)
|
Earnings before provision for
|
138,318
|
249,739
|
388,057
|
134,250
|
211,437
|
345,687
|
193,016
|
186,675
|
725,378
|
Provision for income taxes
|
32,613
|
51,654
|
84,267
|
24,841
|
44,981
|
69,822
|
35,711
|
28,700
|
134,233
|
Earnings from continuing
|
105,705
|
198,085
|
303,790
|
109,409
|
166,456
|
275,865
|
157,305
|
157,975
|
591,145
|
Earnings (loss) from
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
22,025
|
(26,497)
|
(4,472)
|
—
|
(16,406)
|
(20,878)
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
105,705
|
$
|
198,085
|
$
|
303,790
|
$
|
131,434
|
$
|
139,959
|
$
|
271,393
|
$
|
157,305
|
$
|
141,569
|
$
|
570,267
|
SEGMENT MARGIN
|
Engineered Systems
|
17.9%
|
18.9%
|
18.4%
|
15.2%
|
18.0%
|
16.6%
|
16.2%
|
16.3%
|
16.5%
|
Fluids 1
|
7.4%
|
17.7%
|
12.6%
|
10.7%
|
13.4%
|
12.1%
|
14.7%
|
16.3%
|
13.9%
|
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
|
7.4%
|
11.5%
|
9.6%
|
8.6%
|
12.8%
|
10.9%
|
11.0%
|
4.0%
|
9.4%
|
Total segment operating margin
|
11.6%
|
16.8%
|
14.3%
|
12.1%
|
15.1%
|
13.7%
|
14.4%
|
14.1%
|
14.0%
|
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE
|
Engineered Systems
|
$
|
17,795
|
$
|
17,865
|
$
|
35,660
|
$
|
19,239
|
$
|
19,203
|
$
|
38,442
|
$
|
18,204
|
$
|
19,233
|
$
|
75,879
|
Fluids
|
35,426
|
35,146
|
70,572
|
34,449
|
34,981
|
69,430
|
34,954
|
36,060
|
140,444
|
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
|
13,011
|
12,777
|
25,788
|
13,579
|
13,524
|
27,103
|
13,533
|
19,841
|
60,477
|
Corporate
|
1,506
|
1,981
|
3,487
|
1,358
|
1,595
|
2,953
|
1,399
|
1,428
|
5,780
|
Total depreciation and
|
$
|
67,738
|
$
|
67,769
|
$
|
135,507
|
$
|
68,625
|
$
|
69,303
|
$
|
137,928
|
$
|
68,090
|
$
|
76,562
|
$
|
282,580
|
1 Q1 and Q2 YTD 2019 includes a $46,946 loss on assets held for sale for Finder Pompe S.r.l. ("Finder"). Excluding this loss, Fluids segment earnings was $99,167 and $228,082, respectively, and segment margin was 14.1% and 15.9%, respectively.
|
DOVER CORPORATION
|
2019
|
2018
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q2 YTD
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q2 YTD
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY 2018
|
BOOKINGS
|
Engineered Systems
|
Printing & Identification
|
$
|
280,658
|
$
|
276,402
|
$
|
557,060
|
$
|
284,437
|
$
|
306,770
|
$
|
591,207
|
$
|
271,367
|
$
|
295,963
|
$
|
1,158,537
|
Industrials
|
414,786
|
385,181
|
799,967
|
466,722
|
412,780
|
879,502
|
390,606
|
481,172
|
1,751,280
|
695,444
|
661,583
|
1,357,027
|
751,159
|
719,550
|
1,470,709
|
661,973
|
777,135
|
2,909,817
|
Fluids
|
712,856
|
770,091
|
1,482,947
|
703,461
|
737,340
|
1,440,801
|
723,996
|
734,943
|
2,899,740
|
Refrigeration & Food
|
376,998
|
384,365
|
761,363
|
372,701
|
428,816
|
801,517
|
331,979
|
341,221
|
1,474,717
|
Intra-segment eliminations
|
(682)
|
(408)
|
(1,090)
|
(624)
|
33
|
(591)
|
(549)
|
(584)
|
(1,724)
|
Total consolidated bookings
|
$
|
1,784,616
|
$
|
1,815,631
|
$
|
3,600,247
|
$
|
1,826,697
|
$
|
1,885,739
|
$
|
3,712,436
|
$
|
1,717,399
|
$
|
1,852,715
|
$
|
7,282,550
|
BACKLOG
|
Engineered Systems
|
Printing & Identification
|
$
|
121,374
|
$
|
119,967
|
$
|
135,915
|
$
|
137,019
|
$
|
126,609
|
$
|
122,028
|
Industrials
|
448,137
|
414,996
|
376,474
|
372,525
|
367,963
|
438,546
|
569,511
|
534,963
|
512,389
|
509,544
|
494,572
|
560,574
|
Fluids
|
538,888
|
564,603
|
544,250
|
564,959
|
588,632
|
523,791
|
Refrigeration & Food
|
311,632
|
310,454
|
283,250
|
309,440
|
255,783
|
268,991
|
Intra-segment eliminations
|
(377)
|
(114)
|
(389)
|
(134)
|
(58)
|
(185)
|
Total consolidated backlog
|
$
|
1,419,654
|
$
|
1,409,906
|
$
|
1,339,500
|
$
|
1,383,809
|
$
|
1,338,929
|
$
|
1,353,171
|
DOVER CORPORATION
|
Earnings Per Share
|
2019
|
2018
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q2 YTD
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q2 YTD
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY 2018
|
Basic earnings (loss) per common share:
|
Continuing operations
|
$
|
0.73
|
$
|
1.36
|
$
|
2.09
|
$
|
0.71
|
$
|
1.10
|
$
|
1.80
|
$
|
1.07
|
$
|
1.08
|
$
|
3.94
|
Discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0.14
|
(0.17)
|
(0.03)
|
—
|
(0.11)
|
(0.14)
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
0.73
|
$
|
1.36
|
2.09
|
$
|
0.85
|
$
|
0.92
|
$
|
1.77
|
$
|
1.07
|
$
|
0.97
|
$
|
3.80
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:
|
Continuing operations
|
$
|
0.72
|
$
|
1.35
|
$
|
2.07
|
$
|
0.70
|
$
|
1.08
|
$
|
1.77
|
$
|
1.05
|
$
|
1.07
|
$
|
3.89
|
Discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0.14
|
(0.17)
|
(0.03)
|
—
|
(0.11)
|
(0.14)
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
0.72
|
$
|
1.35
|
$
|
2.07
|
$
|
0.84
|
$
|
0.91
|
$
|
1.74
|
$
|
1.05
|
$
|
0.96
|
$
|
3.75
|
Net earnings (loss) and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows:
|
Net earnings (loss):
|
Continuing operations
|
$
|
105,705
|
$
|
198,085
|
$
|
303,790
|
$
|
109,409
|
$
|
166,456
|
$
|
275,865
|
$
|
157,305
|
$
|
157,975
|
$
|
591,145
|
Discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
22,025
|
(26,497)
|
(4,472)
|
—
|
(16,406)
|
(20,878)
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
105,705
|
$
|
198,085
|
$
|
303,790
|
$
|
131,434
|
$
|
139,959
|
$
|
271,393
|
$
|
157,305
|
$
|
141,569
|
$
|
570,267
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
145,087
|
145,366
|
145,227
|
154,520
|
151,744
|
153,124
|
147,344
|
146,007
|
149,874
|
Diluted
|
146,911
|
147,179
|
147,041
|
157,090
|
153,938
|
155,573
|
149,457
|
147,940
|
152,133
|
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
|
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|
Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP)
|
Earnings from continuing operations are adjusted by the effect of acquisition-related amortization, rightsizing and other costs, loss on assets held for sale, and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to derive adjusted earnings from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings per common
|
2019
|
2018
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q2 YTD
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q2 YTD
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY 2018
|
Adjusted earnings:
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
$
|
105,705
|
$
|
198,085
|
$
|
303,790
|
$
|
109,409
|
$
|
166,456
|
$
|
275,865
|
$
|
157,305
|
$
|
157,975
|
$
|
591,145
|
Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1
|
35,635
|
34,997
|
70,632
|
38,150
|
38,072
|
76,222
|
34,997
|
35,078
|
146,297
|
Acquisition-related amortization, tax
|
(8,964)
|
(8,777)
|
(17,741)
|
(9,716)
|
(9,683)
|
(19,399)
|
(8,785)
|
(8,817)
|
(37,001)
|
Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3
|
3,963
|
6,457
|
10,420
|
4,371
|
6,808
|
11,179
|
24,201
|
37,448
|
72,828
|
Rightsizing and other costs, tax impact 2
|
(861)
|
(1,377)
|
(2,238)
|
(797)
|
(1,448)
|
(2,245)
|
(4,477)
|
(7,809)
|
(14,531)
|
Loss on assets held for sale 4
|
46,946
|
—
|
46,946
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 5
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(2,832)
|
(2,832)
|
Adjusted earnings from continuing
|
$
|
182,424
|
$
|
229,385
|
$
|
411,809
|
$
|
141,417
|
$
|
200,205
|
$
|
341,622
|
$
|
203,241
|
$
|
211,043
|
$
|
755,906
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share*:
|
Diluted earnings per share from
|
$
|
0.72
|
$
|
1.35
|
$
|
2.07
|
$
|
0.70
|
$
|
1.08
|
$
|
1.77
|
$
|
1.05
|
$
|
1.07
|
$
|
3.89
|
Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1
|
0.24
|
0.24
|
0.48
|
0.24
|
0.25
|
0.49
|
0.23
|
0.24
|
0.96
|
Acquisition-related amortization, tax
|
(0.06)
|
(0.06)
|
(0.12)
|
(0.06)
|
(0.06)
|
(0.12)
|
(0.06)
|
(0.06)
|
(0.24)
|
Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3
|
0.03
|
0.04
|
0.07
|
0.03
|
0.04
|
0.07
|
0.16
|
0.25
|
0.48
|
Rightsizing and other costs, tax impact 2
|
(0.01)
|
(0.01)
|
(0.02)
|
(0.01)
|
(0.01)
|
(0.01)
|
(0.03)
|
(0.05)
|
(0.10)
|
Loss on assets held for sale 4
|
0.32
|
—
|
0.32
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 5
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(0.02)
|
(0.02)
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from
|
$
|
1.24
|
$
|
1.56
|
$
|
2.80
|
$
|
0.90
|
$
|
1.30
|
$
|
2.20
|
$
|
1.36
|
$
|
1.43
|
$
|
4.97
|
1 Includes amortization on acquisition-related intangible assets and inventory step-up.
2</