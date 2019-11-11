Dover Twins Turning 95 Years Young Are Oldest Living Twins In York County

YORK, Pa., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1924, two U.S. Army planes completed the first round-the-world flight in 175 days and the first Winter Olympics were held in France. Twins Alverta Mitzel and Dorothy Westerhold (maiden name of Gross) were also born, and they will celebrate their 95th birthday on November 23rd.

The sisters are the oldest living twins in York County, based on our research. Both sisters currently live at Providence Place Senior Living of Dover and enjoy each other's company on a daily basis surrounded by other friends, residents and staff. The campus is planning a birthday party on Friday the 22nd for Alverta and Dorothy.

Alverta, known as Vert or Nettie, and Dorothy, known as Dottie, are twins born and raised in Thomasville, PA. They are two of eight children; four brothers and four sisters. Nettie had three children of her own with her late husband, James Mitzel. Her two sons and a daughter, two of which are still living, frequently visit with their mom and aunt. Dottie was married for over 60 years to Edward Westerhold. The entire family enjoys annual reunions and visiting their hunting cabins.

After graduating high school in 1942, Dottie enjoyed working. She joined their family company, Transply, Inc., which her brothers Ray & Dean started in 1972. Nettie was a stay-at-home mom to her children. Both sisters and other family members were active members of Rohlers Lutheran Church in Dover.

At the young age of nearly 95, they enjoy crocheting and quilting, as well as the daily activities at the senior living community. When asked what advice they could give to younger generations, Dottie recommended to "keep working and stay active." She even took us through all of her old photo albums to give us some great context during our entire conversation. Nettie was really engaged in sharing in the photo memories with us.

Providence Place is excited to share in celebrating the lives of these sisters and look forward to many more momentous occasions with our residents in Dover and our other five campuses as well.

About Providence Place Senior Living: Providence Place Senior Living is a family-owned company started in 1998 by the former Governor George M. Leader. Providence Place has six community locations throughout Central & Eastern Pennsylvania, with headquarters in the Hershey area. Our communities offer Independent Living, Personal Care, Assisted Living and Memory Support Services to about 700 seniors companywide.

