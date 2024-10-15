Dovetail Announces World-First AI Customer Insights Hub to Drive Customer-Centric Decisions Across Enterprises

Companies such as Amazon, Canva, Meta, Notion, and Mayo Clinic are saving over 38 hours a week with Dovetail's new products and features that fully automate data analysis and insight discovery across design research, product development, and every customer interaction.

SAN FRANCISCO and SYDNEY, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dovetail, the leading customer insights hub, today announced that it has expanded its platform with Dovetail 3.0 , a series of AI-first products and features that automatically turn scattered customer feedback into valuable insights. This helps companies create better, more user-focused products and empowers executives to put customers at the center of decision-making across the organization.

The launch is another milestone for the Accel-backed Australian startup co-founded by ex-Atlassian lead product designer Benjamin Humphrey. It builds on the success of its core customer insights hub solution, which is used by Amazon, Canva, Meta, Notion, Mayo Clinic, and others.

"Teams all over the world rely on customer and market insights to deliver groundbreaking products that people love," said Humphrey. "But connecting with customers is harder than it should be. Whether you're a marketer, salesperson, designer, or product manager, finding the right data to make the best decisions means hours trawling through qualitative data to consolidate, analyze, and derive actionable insights to understand what products they should be building. This is particularly challenging across large organizations. AI changes this, giving all teams instant access to customer insights to power roadmaps, train sellers, or refine messaging."

Dovetail 3.0 provides a single platform for all qualitative customer insights, streamlining the analysis process and empowering everyone involved in customer interactions to make informed decisions, influence product roadmaps more effectively, and scale knowledge across teams.

Humphrey notes that many features in Dovetail 3.0 are industry-first, leveraging AI to unlock insights that drive strategy, design ideation, prioritization, and more. Using a combination of large language models and traditional machine learning techniques, Dovetail 3.0 surfaces real-time insights from qualitative data that help companies build better products and also enables teams like sales, marketing, and customer success to better understand customer pain points and market opportunities.

"Dovetail instantly reduced my workload from 100 hours down to 10 to share our customer insights." – Eric Liu, Product Manager at Notion.

"Since using the AI analysis features, my time per interview has gone down by about half. Kudos, Dovetail!" – Ali Moody, Senior Designer at GrandPad.

"Channels has helped us uncover important themes for improvement in customer feedback without going through tens of hours of manual analysis." — Rody van Vianen, Senior Product Marketing Manager at PressReader.

"Channels has quickly become a key tool, helping me spot patterns and consolidate themes across complex feedback. What used to feel impossible now takes minutes, saving hours of work." – Nuria Tain, UX Researcher at PensionBee.

Dovetail 3.0 includes:

Channels : Transforms always-on feedback sources such as support tickets, survey responses, and user reviews into actionable insights by continuously analyzing and classifying data. Channels captures insights as themes with AI-powered summaries.

: Transforms always-on feedback sources such as support tickets, survey responses, and user reviews into actionable insights by continuously analyzing and classifying data. Channels captures insights as themes with AI-powered summaries. Ask Dovetail : Brings customer feedback to life with an engaging, agentic AI experience. Anyone can ask questions of their insights hub directly from within Slack or Microsoft Teams and instantly receive evidence-backed answers without sifting through lengthy calls, documents, spreadsheets, and more. Configurable digests deliver regular, podcast-style audio updates directly to channels in Slack or Teams.

Brings customer feedback to life with an engaging, agentic AI experience. Anyone can ask questions of their insights hub directly from within Slack or Microsoft Teams and instantly receive evidence-backed answers without sifting through lengthy calls, documents, spreadsheets, and more. Configurable digests deliver regular, podcast-style audio updates directly to channels in Slack or Teams. Recruit : Enables users to source from over 3 million research participants directly in the Dovetail platform. Recruit is designed for anyone who wants to simplify participant management, scheduling, and compensation without having to leave Dovetail. This product is being released in beta. Join the waitlist here .

Dovetail also unveiled a host of new features within its core product, now called Projects . Designed to automatically centralize, analyze, and share customer insights from qualitative data like video calls and documents, these features will improve customer understanding at scale. They include:

Automated data import: New integrations with Google Calendar and Outlook 365 allow users to have their customer calls automatically uploaded into Dovetail.

New integrations with Google Calendar and Outlook 365 allow users to have their customer calls automatically uploaded into Dovetail. AI-powered analysis : Once data is uploaded to Dovetail, AI features are automatically enabled to transcribe, summarize, highlight, and tag key moments. This ensures the data is properly categorized and instantly searchable in the insights hub, making extracting insights from detailed conversations easier and faster.

: Once data is uploaded to Dovetail, AI features are automatically enabled to transcribe, summarize, highlight, and tag key moments. This ensures the data is properly categorized and instantly searchable in the insights hub, making extracting insights from detailed conversations easier and faster. Survey analysis : Users can now upload survey responses via an improved experience, and Dovetail's AI will instantly summarize the key insights, saving them from sorting through endless spreadsheets. Soon, automated uploads will be available with a Qualtrics integration.

: Users can now upload survey responses via an improved experience, and Dovetail's AI will instantly summarize the key insights, saving them from sorting through endless spreadsheets. Soon, automated uploads will be available with a Qualtrics integration. Insight sharing links : Users can now configure Dovetail to share data with anyone in their organization without requiring a login, making it easier to democratize customer insights.

: Users can now configure Dovetail to share data with anyone in their organization without requiring a login, making it easier to democratize customer insights. Redesigned interface: An updated interface and enhanced navigation make the product experience much more intuitive and ensure all Dovetail users can get faster access to essential insights.

About Dovetail

Dovetail is the leading AI-first customer insights hub, helping thousands of teams build better products. From user feedback and customer interviews to support tickets and sales calls, Dovetail automates end-to-end qualitative data analysis and insight discovery, enhances collaboration between teams and drives action.

Driven by ambition and innovation, the Dovetail team is customer-obsessed and on a mission to help the world improve the quality of every thing. Join the ranks of Atlassian, Meta, The New York Times, Spotify, Universal, AWS, and thousands more as they put their customer first with Dovetail and improve the quality of their thing. Founded in 2017 by Benjamin Humphrey and Bradley Ayers, Dovetail has 120+ employees across offices in Sydney and San Francisco.

