Dovetail Furniture's Spring High Point Market: Unveiling Exciting New Collections and Trendsetting Designs

HIGH POINT, N.C., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dovetail Furniture, leading wholesale furniture supplier, is thrilled to announce its exciting lineup for the upcoming Spring High Point Market. With a focus on innovation, trendsetting designs, and customer satisfaction, Dovetail Furniture is set to showcase an array of captivating new arrivals and exciting new collections.

Highlighting this season's offerings is the introduction of over 750 new arrivals, representing the latest trends and styles in furniture design. Rich brown tones, including walnut shades, have been incorporated to complement the palette for occasional chairs and upholstery. Additionally, emphasis has been placed on bold stone finishes and marble, aligning with this year's trends in furniture design.

The new upholstery collections embrace textured fabrics like 'tweed-like' textiles and boucles. Colors range from chocolates and dustier tones to persimmon, sages, and ginger. Unique shapes include curves, asymmetrical curves, exaggerated proportions, chunky arms, and deeper seat depths, creating inviting seating options.

As part of its Upholstery program, Dovetail Furniture is proud to present its new Slipcover Collection, offering customers versatility and style options to suit their unique preferences. The Slipcover Collection features 14 designs with 5 slipcover options each, crafted from 100% linen performance fabric for a luxurious yet durable feel.

A major highlight of this season's market is the unveiling of the brand-new collection, "Dovetail Studio." Representing a contemporary evolution within the Dovetail brand, Dovetail Studio captures the essence of what's on-trend now, ensuring that its offerings remain fresh and relevant to modern tastes.

Join us for the unveiling of our latest collection, Dovetail Studio, exclusively at our showroom event during High Point Market. Gain valuable insights from our Chief Creative Officer, Barbara Einstein, and Director of Brand and Merchandising, Jen Dewhirst, as they discuss the inspiration behind the collection. Enjoy breakfast bites, refreshing mimosas, and a sneak peek of select pieces. The event will be taking place on Saturday, April 13th, 2024, at 9am. To attend, RSVP by 4/7/2024.

Dovetail Furniture invites all High Point Market attendees to experience the excitement firsthand. Visit us at Market Square (MS-146) April 12th to 17th, 2024, to be part of a unique and inspiring furniture shopping experience.

About Dovetail Furniture

At Dovetail Furniture, we are dedicated to helping you define your own sense of home with our unique furnishings. Our unwavering commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and innovation sets us apart. For more information on Dovetail Furniture visit www.dovetailhome.com.

