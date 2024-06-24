Dovetail Genomics and AGRF Announce Transformative Partnership Set to Advance Genomic Research in Australasia

Collaboration Establishes AGRF as Premier Provider of Dovetail's Cutting-Edge Genomic Technologies, Boosting Innovation and Access Across Australia and New Zealand

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. and MELBOURNE, Australia, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dovetail Genomics , a pioneering leader in the development of genomic solutions, today announced a new strategic partnership with Australian Genome Research Facility (AGRF) . As Australia's premier nonprofit genomic sequencing service provider, AGRF powers genomics through a national network of services and expertise. This collaboration is aimed at bolstering genomic research and innovation across Australia and New Zealand, launching AGRF as the premier provider of Dovetail's cutting-edge products and services in the Australasian market.

Under this partnership, AGRF will offer Dovetail's comprehensive 3D genomic portfolio of proximity ligation-based products, including Dovetail® Omni-C®, Micro-C, and the new family of LinkPrep™ Technology based products, TopoLink™, AssemblyLink™, and VariLink™ Kits. This alliance not only redefines the accessibility and application of advanced genomics across various sectors, including biomedical, agri-genomics, and clinical research, but it also significantly enhances and expands AGRF's service offerings. By integrating Dovetail's proprietary technologies, such as the rapid, single-day LinkPrep™ chemistry which is crucial for advanced genome assembly, genetic variation and epigenetic applications, AGRF will provide localized, high-quality genomic services, transforming the way researchers study the 3D genome.

Mathew Easterday, Ph.D., J.D., Chief Executive Officer of Dovetail Genomics, shared his enthusiasm for the new strategic partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with AGRF is not just a partnership; it's a powerful union that combines Dovetail's cutting-edge technological platforms with AGRF's extensive and robust service network to unlock new research opportunities in Australasia. Together, we are committed to advancing genomic research and setting new benchmarks for what can be achieved in the realms of biomedical, agricultural, and clinical research."

The collaboration aligns with global industry trends as Hi-C technologies gain traction across a plethora of genomic applications and disease states. By joining forces with AGRF, Dovetail Genomics underscores its commitment to expanding its global footprint and supporting the scientific community with advanced genomic solutions.

Cath Moore, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at AGRF, elaborated on the significance of the partnership, stating, "This strategic alliance embodies our shared commitment to advancing genomics By joining Dovetail's advanced technologies with our capabilities, we enable researchers across Australasia to access cutting-edge tools that accelerate their work to improve community welfare and environmental sustainability."

The full suite of Dovetail products is available immediately through AGRF, providing Australasian researchers with advanced genomics tools aimed at transforming the way researchers study the 3D genome during this critical period of scientific advancement.

About Dovetail Genomics

Dovetail Genomics, a subsidiary of Cantata Bio and an Edenroc Sciences company, is a leading provider of genomics solutions focused on understanding the complex organization of the genome. Through Dovetail Genomics' proprietary proximity ligation technologies, the 3D architecture of the genome is captured alongside primary sequence information using standard next-generation sequencing (NGS) approaches. Researchers are using Dovetail Genomics' unique methods to solve complex problems including chromatin topology analysis, small and large structural variant detection, de novo chromosome assembly, haplotype phasing, and microbiome analysis in the fields of epigenetics, developmental biology, cancer research, evolutionary biology and more. For more information on Dovetail, its technology, and service offerings, visit www.dovetailgenomics.com . Follow Dovetail on X/Twitter: @DTGenomics.

About AGRF

AGRF is a not-for-profit organization, powering Australian genomics through a national network of genomic services and expertise. As Australia's premier provider of genomic services, AGRF is a key contributor to genomic innovation and development, providing local access to expertise, state-of-the-art technology and comprehensive support across a broad range of industries including biomedical, health, agriculture and environmental sectors.

