Dovetail Genomics Announces New Capture Hi-C Targeted Enrichment Panels

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dovetail Genomics, the industry leader in advanced proximity ligation genomic solutions, today announced availability of its new line of capture Hi-C technology. The flagship products include two targeted enrichment panels, the Dovetail® Human Pan Promoter Enrichment Kit, and the Dovetail® Mouse Pan Promoter Enrichment Kit, enabling the interrogation of chromatin topology surrounding 80,000 coding and non-coding gene promoters for human and mouse samples respectively. Dovetail's solution incorporates Twist Bioscience's (Nasdaq: TWST) proprietary targeted enrichment technology and is matched with Dovetail's unique Micro-C and Omni-C® Assays, each of which utilize sequence-independent nucleases for superior coverage compared to restriction enzyme-based Hi-C methodologies.

Genome-wide Hi-C studies have been highly informative in defining the critical relationship between chromosome architecture and gene expression. However, the sequencing depth required can be a significant barrier to larger studies. Dovetail's new products reduce the sequencing burden by over 90%, enabling interactions between promoters and their regulatory elements to be studied at a fraction of the cost. In addition, the targeted approach increases the sensitivity and resolution of the assay. Taken together, these benefits make this approach ideal for a broad variety of research questions including larger translational studies, opening the potential for discovery of a new class of chromatin topology-based biomarker.

Emily Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience, stated, "We are thrilled to be collaborating with Dovetail Genomics to bring Twist's innovative targeted enrichment technology to new markets. With our incredibly flexible target enrichment design capabilities and precise DNA synthesis, Dovetail is developing new and innovative panels to advance the study of chromatin topology."

"The ability of regulatory elements to act across large genomic distances has long been known and, through chromatin conformation capture techniques, the looping events that bring promoters and their regulatory elements, such as transcriptional enhancers, into close proximity are just starting to be probed," said Todd Dickinson, CEO. "Our new panels now enable these experiments to be completed at a fraction of the cost of genome-wide Hi-C approaches. This opens up avenues for translational research that rely on larger sample cohorts. In working with Twist, we are confident that these new best-in-class tools will help to accelerate understanding of human disease mechanisms, aid in drug discovery programs and offer a novel and valuable class of biomarker benefiting human disease diagnosis and management."

About Dovetail Genomics

Dovetail Genomics LLC is transforming genomics by making long-range information readily accessible to all. The company enables researchers and clinicians to solve complex problems involving de novo assembly, structural variation, chromatin epigenetics and topology analysis, cancer research, chromosome-scale phasing, and more by providing them a more comprehensive view of the genome. With 68 pending applications and 14 issued patents, its proprietary in vitro proximity ligation approach and assembly algorithms simplify genomic discovery by integrating the highest quality long-range genomic information with next-generation sequencing output. Dovetail is based in Scotts Valley, California. For more information on Dovetail, its technology, and service offerings, visit https://dovetailgenomics.com/targetedenrichment/. Follow Dovetail on Twitter @DTGenomics .

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by "writing" DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

