Dovetail Genomics® Expands its Genome Assembly Services Offering With Omni-C™ Technology

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dovetail Genomics, the industry leader in advanced proximity ligation genomic solutions, today announced an expanded Genome Assembly offering through its best-in-class genome assembly services, leveraging its Omni-C Technology, which provides unparalleled uniformity per-base genome coverage. The new offering expands the menu to include 3D genome conformation analysis, annotations and chromosome scale assemblies.

"Using Dovetail's new Omni-C scaffolding service, we were able to scaffold cheatgrass (Bromus tectorum) accurately to chromosome scale," said Peter J. Maughan, Professor of Molecular Genetics at Brigham Young University (BYU). "The results were very impressive, and we are excited to begin further projects with Dovetail."

Traditional single- or multiple-restriction enzyme-based Hi-C approaches generate data only near the restriction enzyme cut sites, leading to critical gaps in information. The new Omni-C product offers SNP detection capabilities with shotgun-like performance at 99% sensitivity and precision. This improved SNP detection, combined with the industry-leading long-range information of Dovetail's proximity ligation, leads to accurate haplotype phasing and opens the field to comprehensive whole genome diploid assembly.

"We are very excited to have received fully phased genomes for both of our haplotypes on the Atlantic Tuna," said Barbara Block of the Stanford University Hopkins Marine Station. "We are thrilled to have worked with Dovetail as an early access customer."

"Our expanded Genome Assembly service, now including genome conformation and genome annotation, addresses the growing demand from our customers for publication-ready assembly data," said Neil Kennedy, SVP of Commercial Operations for Dovetail Genomics. "Through our collaborations, our Omni-C service product has been validated across a wide number of sample types, including cells, tissue and blood. At this point we have successfully scaffolded 37 organisms, ranging from plants to amphibians."



