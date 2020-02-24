Dovetail Genomics Introduces New Dovetail™ Micro-C and HiChIP Kits

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dovetail Genomics, the industry leader in advanced proximity ligation genomic solutions, today announced the global availability of its latest offerings, Dovetail™ Micro-C and HiChIP Kits. Dovetail Micro-C is the latest in an expanding suite of Dovetail Hi-C products and offers researchers superior resolution of chromatin contacts down to the mono-nucleosome level. Dovetail HiChIP is a powerful novel technology that combines Micro-C and ChIP-seq into one simple workflow that enables researchers to assay protein-directed alterations to chromatin architecture and its resulting impact on gene expression. Both products are tailored for short-read NGS platforms.

Current epigenetic tools provide a mostly linear view of the genome. Dovetail's latest chromatin conformation capture assays are designed to enable the highest resolution view of genome architecture in three-dimensions. The option for antibody enrichment of DNA-bound factors facilitates discovery of protein-directed long-range interactions such as CTCF-mediated loops at significantly lower read depths, resulting in a considerable reduction of sequencing costs. As a result, the new Dovetail Micro-C and HiChIP Kits present powerful new tools for ultra-high-resolution exploration of chromatin topology, the mechanisms for chromatin compaction, and the relationship between chromatin state and gene expression.

"Much of the focus of genomics over the last two decades has been on reading and writing linear DNA sequences," said Todd Dickinson, CEO. "We are now seeing a significant shift towards studying the three-dimensional context of that sequence. While known for our genome assembly solutions, the Dovetail team is thrilled to be expanding our product portfolio into epigenetics, gene regulation and chromatin topology, both targeted and genome-wide. We are committed to arming researchers with robust, industry-leading solutions for unraveling three-dimensional genome structure in order to answer a broad range of critical biology questions."

Dr. David Sinclair, Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School and co-Director of the Paul F. Glenn Center for Biology of Aging Research, said "Now that we can sequence a genome in a day, the final frontier is the epigenome. Being able to visualize the epigenome is essential to staying at the cutting edge of biology. The tools developed by Dovetail finally allow us to see the epigenome in as much detail as the genome."

