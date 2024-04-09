Dovetail Genomics Introduces Novel LinkPrep™ NGS Technology at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Innovative Hi-C-like Technique Shows Enhanced Sensitivity for Detecting Structural Variants and Chromatin Topology Features in Cancer

BOSTON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dovetail Genomics today announces the debut of its LinkPrep™ NGS technology, showcasing its potential for de novo detection of structural variants and chromatin topology features in cancer. Through its innovative chromatin conformation approach, LinkPrep™ technology exhibits enhanced sensitivity in detecting translocations and intra-chromosomal rearrangements compared to conventional methods, while also identifying SNVs/InDels within a single assay. Unlike traditional Hi-C methods, LinkPrep technology offers a streamlined process, generating sequenceable libraries from initial samples in a single shift. These findings are being presented at the AACR Annual Meeting, April 5-10, in San Diego, Calif.

"Many clinically relevant cancer driver mutations currently go undetected by conventional methods including NGS. Chromatin conformation approaches have a unique capability that will prove to be a powerful solution to address this gap," said Mathew Easterday, Ph.D., J.D., CEO of Cantata Bio. "Because of its high sensitivity, uniform coverage, and rapid workflow, the LinkPrep™ chemistry is the best solution for detecting these variants. This will improve the discovery and annotation of novel drivers and mechanisms of cancer. Ultimately, this can help optimize treatment decisions and inform the care and management of cancer patients."

This will improve the discovery and annotation of novel drivers and mechanisms of cancer. Post this

LinkPrep technology captures genetic variation within the context of the 3D genome, enabling simultaneous genetic and epigenetic data analyses. As such, it offers a holistic view of genetics, epigenetics, and chromatin conformation revolutionizing our understanding of how gene regulatory networks interact during cancer progression. Furthermore, the novel technology captures chromosome-scale haplotype linkage, enabling applications such as allele-resolved copy number variation, haplotype resolution of variant co-occurrence, and karyotype reconstruction in the context of a cancer genome. LinkPrep™ technology is fully compatible with off-the-shelf or user-defined hybrid capture panels, offering improved sensitivity over whole genome approaches.

Currently undergoing late-stage validation, Dovetail Genomics is actively seeking strategic partnerships to conduct further studies demonstrating its clinical utility across specific cancer indications.

More detailed information on the LinkPrep technology will be shared in the poster:

Poster Title: LinkPrep™: a rapid, high-resolution, proximity ligation method for the detection of structural variants and chromatin topology features in cancer.

Poster Number: LB287 / 3

Location: Section 53, Board 3

Date/Time: April 9th, 9am - 12:30pm

Authors: Cory Padilla, Jonathon Torchia, Daniel Hwang, Mital Bhakta, Lisa Munding

About Dovetail Genomics

Dovetail Genomics, a subsidiary of Cantata Bio and an Edenroc Sciences company, is a leading provider of genomics solutions focused on understanding the complex organization of the genome. Through Dovetail Genomics' proprietary proximity ligation technologies, the 3D architecture of the genome is captured alongside primary sequence information using standard next-generation sequencing (NGS) approaches. Researchers are using Dovetail Genomics' unique methods to solve complex problems including chromatin topology analysis, small and large structural variant detection, de novo chromosome assembly, haplotype phasing, and microbiome analysis in the fields of epigenetics, developmental biology, cancer research, evolutionary biology and more. For more information on Dovetail, its technology, and service offerings, visit www.dovetailgenomics.com . Follow Dovetail on X/Twitter: @DTGenomics.

Media Contact

Vikki Herrera

Oak Street Communications for Dovetail Genomics

[email protected]

SOURCE Dovetail Genomics