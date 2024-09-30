Dovetail Genomics Launches Certified Service Provider Program to Expand Access to Hi-C Through Partnerships with Premier Service Labs

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dovetail Genomics , a pioneer in Hi-C genomic services, is proud to announce the launch of its Certified Service Provider program. Leveraging over a decade of expertise in running Hi-C services, this program is designed to transfer Dovetail's knowledge to premier service labs around the world. This program provides core labs the tools and support to offer their own portfolio of Hi-C services accelerating access to a variety of research and clinical applications. In addition to training and support, Dovetail will be offering kitted solutions at competitive pricing intended to drive volume.

The Certified Service Provider program underscores Dovetail Genomics' commitment to enhancing the accessibility and quality of Hi-C data through service labs. It sets rigorous standards of proficiency and data quality that service labs must meet to achieve certification. This ensures that researchers accessing services from certified labs receive the most reliable and highest quality Hi-C data, crucial for generating high quality haplotype-resolved genome assemblies, mapping the 3D genome and discovering large and small variants across various disease states. This initiative not only elevates the capabilities of service labs, but also ensures that they can effectively meet the complex demands of modern multi-omic research.

"At Dovetail Genomics, we have spent considerable effort in developing Hi-C technologies that are easy-to-use, robust and economical. Transferring this technology to premier service labs through the Certified Service Provider program maximizes access by the research community to the highest quality Hi-C data," said Mathew Easterday, Ph.D., CEO of Dovetail Genomics.

The program provides participating labs with 'white glove' support, broadly promotes their services through various comarketing activities and permits use of the Dovetail Certified Service Provider logo in their marketing. This boosts their recognition in the scientific community and assures researchers of the quality and reliability of their Hi-C services.

The Australian Genome Research Facility (AGRF), renowned for its comprehensive genomic services across Australasia, is the first to receive certification for running the Dovetail® Omni-C® Assay. "At AGRF, we aim to provide our clients access to novel technologies and services. By partnering with Dovetail Genomics as a Certified Service Provider, we're able to deliver advanced, innovative solutions to our client's scientific challenges. Being recognized as a Certified Service Provider means clients can trust us to deliver the highest standards of service. We've been using Dovetail's optimized Hi-C chemistry to provide clients with haplotype-resolved genome assembly. Most recently, we've completed a large polyploid pangenome, using bioinformatics support with Dovetail's HiRise scaffolding software to generate fully scaffolded assemblies. We're proud to be partnered with Dovetail Genomics, providing more clients with better research outcomes," stated Desley Pitcher, Head of Sales at AGRF.

Dovetail Genomics is actively certifying additional program participants. Premier service providers interested in certification are encouraged to reach out to Dovetail Genomics for more information.

Dovetail Genomics, a subsidiary of Cantata Bio and an Edenroc Sciences company, is a leading provider of genomics solutions focused on understanding the complex organization of the genome. Through Dovetail Genomics' proprietary proximity ligation technologies, the 3D architecture of the genome is captured alongside primary sequence information using standard next-generation sequencing (NGS) approaches. Researchers are using Dovetail Genomics' unique methods to solve complex problems including chromatin topology analysis, small and large structural variant detection, de novo chromosome assembly, haplotype phasing, and microbiome analysis in the fields of epigenetics, developmental biology, cancer research, evolutionary biology and more. For more information on Dovetail, its technology, and service offerings, visit www.dovetailgenomics.com . Follow Dovetail on X/Twitter: @DTGenomics.

