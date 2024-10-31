Dovetail Genomics Showcases LinkPrep™ Technology Performance in Multiple Myeloma at ASHG

Rapid, Highly Sensitive Detection of Structural Variants Now Possible Using Standard Short-Read Sequencing Platforms

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dovetail Genomics , a leading innovator in genomic solutions, today announces the commercial launch of its LinkPrep ™ technology for genetic variant detection at American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) conference. Data will be presented in a workshop session by investigators at Indiana University, one of LinkPrep technology's early access sites. Their study investigated the connection between novel and known structural variants in driving expression of oncogenes implicated in relapse of multiple myeloma patients.

"Structural variants are a key hallmark of cancer and play a direct role in driving oncogenesis. LinkPrep technology offers an innovative tool for researchers to discover novel structural variants as well as known and clinically relevant markers using existing short-read instruments," stated Matt Easterday , CEO of Dovetail Genomics. "LinkPrep technology holds the potential to significantly broaden our knowledge of genetic drivers of human disease."

LinkPrep technology is a rapid, highly sensitive, linked-read approach to capturing long-range genomic information using short-read sequencing. Designed to leverage existing Illumina platforms, LinkPrep technology does not require specialized equipment or training, making it an accessible solution for basic and translational researchers, as well as core labs offering whole genome sequencing services. The technology is uniquely positioned to simplify and streamline workflows, increasing efficiency and reducing costs. It captures structural variants with as low as 10x sequence coverage, which is 100 times more sensitive than traditional whole genome sequencing approaches.

During their ASHG workshop, Dovetail Genomics will showcase the capabilities of LinkPrep technology for improving whole genome variant discovery. Dr. Brian Walker , Professor of Medical & Molecular Genetics at Indiana University School of Medicine, will explore how LinkPrep™ facilitates the detection of complex structural variants associated with cancer progression in his talk entitled "Highly Sensitive Structural Variant Discovery Using Short Read Sequencing."

"Our lab is excited about the potential of LinkPrep data," commented Dr. Walker. "We currently utilize a range of NGS-based assays to catalog genetic variations spanning from SNVs up to large SVs. LinkPrep has the potential to become a key tool in our oncology research, offering powerful capabilities for the de novo detection of the full spectrum of somatic variants that we focus on."

For more information on LinkPrep technology and Dovetail Genomics' activities at ASHG 2024, visit Booth #1148 or the company's website at www.dovetailgenomics.com. Dovetail's workshop titled "Improved Somatic Variation Detection with Short Reads Using LinkPrep™ Technology" is scheduled for November 7th from 12:45pm to 1:15pm in Theater 2. Poster #1185T will also be presented the same day detailing comprehensive variant detection and genome characterization comparisons between LinkPrep technology and traditional whole genome sequencing.

