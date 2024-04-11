Dovetail Launches Channels, Redefining How Product Teams Leverage Customer Insights

The new solution will help companies build products people love and actually need by understanding and meeting their requirements

SAN FRANCISCO and SYDNEY, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dovetail , the leading customer insights hub, today launched Channels, a new solution for continuous product discovery that takes large volumes of customer feedback and uncovers patterns in real time.

A snapshot of Channels - one of Dovetail’s new release of ‘magic’ features

Dovetail's latest offering, Channels, is a new way for product teams to transform large amounts of user feedback into powerful insights. It uses large language model (LLM) and machine learning (ML) techniques to process vast amounts of high-volume, continuous user feedback, and data sets such as support tickets, app reviews, and Net Promoter Score/Customer Satisfaction Score (NPS/CSAT) responses. Users can monitor themes in their customer feedback as Channels continuously analyzes incoming data and classifies it. This enables teams to identify patterns before they escalate into problems, aiding in effective product development prioritization. Additionally, it ensures users remain aligned with customer needs, reinforcing their internal reputation as experts.

Benjamin Humphrey, CEO and co-founder of Dovetail, explains, "We are thrilled to announce Channels, which marks a significant leap forward in our mission to empower companies with better customer understanding to make more informed product decisions. This launch is a testament to our dedication to embracing customer-centric values at Dovetail. Channels not only address but fulfill a crucial requirement within product teams, which fits with our approach to exceeding customer needs.''

Channels is being released at the same time as Dovetail's new 'magic' features, designed to automatically convert customer data into actionable insights, leading to more informed product decisions. These innovative solutions mark the beginning of a data-driven era for product teams, reducing the likelihood of product failures and recalls and fostering creative solutions to meet customer requirements.

In an era where 80% of digital features remain unused by customers (according to a feature adoption report ), Dovetail's magic features are looking to solve this by bridging the gap between technical expertise and customer-centricity. Designed for product managers and their teams, these updates make it easier to transform the valuable customer data generated across multiple tools into centralized insights that better inform product strategy and increase competitive advantage.

The new magic features can be used across different teams and include the following:

Magic transcribe automatically transcribes video and audio. Recent improvements include enhanced word accuracy, speaker detection, and support for 41 languages.

automatically transcribes video and audio. Recent improvements include enhanced word accuracy, speaker detection, and support for 41 languages. Magic summarize automatically breaks down video, audio, text, and documents, extracting topics and key points

automatically breaks down video, audio, text, and documents, extracting topics and key points Magic highlight suggests key moments in video and audio transcripts. Users can also accept suggestions and add custom prompts to tailor the results.

suggests key moments in video and audio transcripts. Users can also accept suggestions and add custom prompts to tailor the results. Magic search uses semantic search to provide deeper insights across all video, audio, text, and documents in the insights hub. It automatically summarizes search results, enabling users to ask questions of their insights hub and get quick answers.

uses semantic search to provide deeper insights across all video, audio, text, and documents in the insights hub. It automatically summarizes search results, enabling users to ask questions of their insights hub and get quick answers. Magic redact ensures content across multiple formats is devoid of private information.

ensures content across multiple formats is devoid of private information. Dynamic home offers users a personalized experience by suggesting insights and projects tailored to their specific roles within the organization.

offers users a personalized experience by suggesting insights and projects tailored to their specific roles within the organization. Magic reels automatically shortens video, showcasing key moments. This visual approach enables the data to tell its story succinctly, enabling playback of a trimmed video.

automatically shortens video, showcasing key moments. This visual approach enables the data to tell its story succinctly, enabling playback of a trimmed video. The new Dovetail API streamlines data imports into Dovetail from any data source and unlocks flexibility for developers to build on top of the Dovetail platform.

"As engineering and technical excellence becomes more standardized and accessible, attention shifts away from 'building' towards gaining an edge against competition. This is where AI emerges as a huge differentiator in helping to extract value from the vast volume of customer data companies deal with. We are leading the market by leveraging AI in a meaningful way as Dovetail's magic features seamlessly highlight important moments across a range of data", Humphrey added.

According to Taylor Pechacek, Head of Product, Compass at Atlassian ''Dovetail is a key tool in how we do discovery. New people joining the team are amazed to find out we have this level of insight, and it's all searchable!"

Karolina Kowalczyk, an early user of magic features and UX Researcher at Appfire, also reported that ''Implementing Dovetail's innovative new features has greatly benefited our team. Conducting preliminary desk research and gaining insights from existing studies before starting a new research project has become easier. Magic search's semantic capabilities help us uncover deeper insights from our insights hub, and its automatic summarization feature simplifies the process, improving my effectiveness and productivity as a researcher.''

Dovetail's Channels will be formally unveiled at Dovetail's Insight Out 2024 Conference in San Francisco. The event will bring together attendees and speakers from Meta, Uber, Plaid, Okta, and more to discuss how innovators, creators, and problem solvers build world-changing products.

About Dovetail

Dovetail's mission is to empower everyone to create better products and services through deep customer understanding. We empower 10,000 teams, from agencies to universities to Fortune 100 companies, to make sense of their customer research in one collaborative and powerful customer insights platform. Founded in 2017 by Benjamin Humphrey and Bradley Ayers, Dovetail has 100+ employees across offices in Sydney and San Francisco. For more information, visit dovetail.com .

