Dovetail launches major AI-powered platform expansion including Agents and category-defining digital twins, to close the gap between customer signal and business outcomes

AI has accelerated execution across every function. Teams can move faster, release more often, and generate more output with less effort, yet speed alone is not creating better products, or faster growth. The missing piece is customer context. Dovetail's Sun's Out Summer Launch '26 changes that.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dovetail, the Customer Intelligence Platform trusted by 40 percent of the Fortune 500, announced a suite of new capabilities designed to close the gap between the customer feedback organizations collect, and the decisions they make.

Operating as the always-on intelligence layer across the entire organization, Dovetail closes the gap between customer signals and business decisions. Now for the first time, you have direct access to your customers on demand. New category-defining digital twins are built from real calls, tickets, and research, letting you talk directly to the customer, segment, or persona behind it so you're never guessing. AI Agents don't wait to be asked—they work autonomously in the background continuously monitoring signals, surfacing what matters, and routing intelligence to the right team. Channels 2.0 gives you a 360 degree view of your customer feedback, automatically turning support tickets, surveys, and sales calls into revenue-weighted, evidence-backed ideas your team and Agents can act on.

That intelligence doesn't stay put inside Dovetail. 30+integrations pull every signal in, and first-party MCP connectors carry it straight out to Slack, Linear, Claude, Microsoft Copilot, and more, so context is there before anyone has to go looking for it. Enterprise-grade protection earns Dovetail's way into the largest, most regulated organizations, with ISO 42001 certification giving legal and compliance teams a globally recognized bar to sign off against.

"AI didn't solve the problem of understanding your customers, it made it more painful. More signal than ever, and still most of it never reaches the person who needs to act on it. That's the gap we've spent the last nine years building toward closing—not for one team, but for everyone in the organization who makes a decision that touches a customer."



—Benjamin Humphrey, Co-founder and CEO, Dovetail

Sun's Out Summer Launch '26 highlights

Digital twins so you can talk to your customers even when they're not in the room. They're built from real calls, tickets, and research to answer like the customer, persona, or segment they're based on. Pull one up in a meeting, pressure-test a new idea or concept, or ask what a competitor's latest move means for your accounts.





so you can talk to your customers even when they're not in the room. They're built from real calls, tickets, and research to answer like the customer, persona, or segment they're based on. Pull one up in a meeting, pressure-test a new idea or concept, or ask what a competitor's latest move means for your accounts. AI Agents are the teammates you never had the headcount for—always on, and built to take action. They update the Salesforce record, draft the follow-up, post to Slack, or open the ticket themselves, running on a schedule, an event, or a trigger from another tool, and getting sharper with every run.





are the teammates you never had the headcount for—always on, and built to take action. They update the Salesforce record, draft the follow-up, post to Slack, or open the ticket themselves, running on a schedule, an event, or a trigger from another tool, and getting sharper with every run. Channels 2.0 turns raw feedback into revenue-weighted opportunities, enriched with account and ARR data from your CRM.





turns raw feedback into revenue-weighted opportunities, enriched with account and ARR data from your CRM. MCP Connectors bring Dovetail's intelligence into Claude, Microsoft Copilot, Slack, Linear, and more.





bring Dovetail's intelligence into Claude, Microsoft Copilot, Slack, Linear, and more. 30+ integrations including Qualtrics, Salesforce Service Cloud, Pendo, PostHog, and Snowflake, so every source of customer feedback flows into one place, and every team works from the same picture.





including Qualtrics, Salesforce Service Cloud, Pendo, PostHog, and Snowflake, so every source of customer feedback flows into one place, and every team works from the same picture. AI redaction automatically protects sensitive data across recordings, calls, and tickets—so enterprise teams can put customer intelligence to work without putting customer trust or compliance at risk.





automatically protects sensitive data across recordings, calls, and tickets—so enterprise teams can put customer intelligence to work without putting customer trust or compliance at risk. Context engineering lets you set AI context globally across a workspace, or locally within a single project or channel—company strategy, brand guidelines, compliance standards—so every answer stays on brand.





lets you set AI context globally across a workspace, or locally within a single project or channel—company strategy, brand guidelines, compliance standards—so every answer stays on brand. Standardization keeps it all together with a custom home that shapes what a team sees when they land in Dovetail, while templates, global fields and tags ensure every team, everywhere, is working from the same playbook.





keeps it all together with a custom home that shapes what a team sees when they land in Dovetail, while templates, global fields and tags ensure every team, everywhere, is working from the same playbook. ISO 42001 certification—the international standard for responsible AI management, giving enterprise legal and compliance teams a globally recognized bar to sign off against

Enterprise customers including AWS, Visa, and Breville, are among the organizations using the platform to connect customer understanding to business outcomes at scale—turning what their customers say into what their teams build, prioritize, and act on.

In a world where more companies can build, the ones that win will be the ones that know what matters. Dovetail is the infrastructure that makes that true.

About Dovetail

Dovetail is the always-on Customer Intelligence Platform for the entire organization. Founded in 2017 in Sydney, Australia, Dovetail transforms unstructured customer feedback into strategic advantage for teams that believe the best never guess. Trusted by teams at Atlassian, Canva, Breville, Johns Hopkins, and thousands more, Dovetail is headquartered in Sydney with offices in San Francisco. For more information, visit dovetail.com/launch/suns-out

Media Contact

Madeleine Smart

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SOURCE Dovetail