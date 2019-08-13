Dovetale Launches New Influencer Relationship Management Platform and Crosses 650 Customers Worldwide

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dovetale, a web-based influencer CRM, launches a first-of-its-kind custom database management platform for marketing teams with influencer/creative programs.

Since Dovetale launched two years ago, it has become the best search engine in the world for finding influencers and content creators. Today, over 650 marketing teams use the platform, including some of the world's biggest brands and agencies.

Customers use Dovetale to automate relationship management with their roster of creators, find new partners to work with, and measure spend for Campaigns.

"The starting point for every influencer program is search. Search engines like Google don't optimize for pages on social media and platforms like Instagram don't provide search experiences optimized for finding influencers," said Mike Schmidt, Founder of Dovetale. "What naturally comes after this however is being able to reach out, manage and build workflows with potential influencer partners – the new Dovetale CRM capability solves this."

Dovetale is challenging traditional influencer marketing and helping marketing teams move past transactional marketing. While there are other influencer CRMs available in the market, none of them are affordable and customizable the way Dovetale is. Marketing teams can customize their influencer outreach, process and manage their workflow from multiple sources like Shopify, FedEx, PayPal and more.

Influencer marketing platforms have never been more important due to rising customer acquisition costs on social networks. The Dovetale platform is the most customizable and economical solution for marketing teams of any size. The key advantage of Dovetale when marketing teams are switching or evaluating using a platform is in the pricing economics. Dovetale is by far the most affordable and powerful toolset on the market today.

"When we were thinking about our pricing strategy, we want to let any company try influencer marketing without spending their entire budget on a platform and not being tied to a year-long contract like our competitors," said Schmidt.

Dovetale is open for public sign-ups and is offering a free 7-day trial of its web-based CRM and analytics dashboard. For more information about Dovetale or to sign up, visit www.dovetale.com.

About Dovetale

Dovetale is offering the most affordable and powerful CRM for creative partnerships. Agencies and brands can utilize the toolset to prospect, manage, build reports and pay social media influencers. Dovetale is backed by Expa, operated by founder Garrett Camp of Stumpleupon and Uber, and was one of the first companies to graduate from Expa Labs.

Customers use Dovetale to automate relationship management with their roster of creators, find new partners to work with, and measure spend for Campaigns.

