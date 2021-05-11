Dovetale Launches Shopify App and Pays Out More Than $1 Million to Creators in 3-Month Beta

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dovetale, a leading U.S. marketing automation technology company, announced today they have closed an undisclosed seed round and launched their new Shopify App out of beta. In 2021, the company has grown revenue 100% month over month, onboarded over 20,000 creators with some making as much as ~$10,000, and top brands earning over $250,000 in sales via their community. Expa Capital, founded by Uber founder Garrett Camp, led the round.

The new financing follows a year of tremendous growth for e-commerce, influencer marketing, and the Dovetale team. Dovetale's marketing suite offers tools for influencer marketing covering capabilities for large enterprises and now small businesses built on Shopify. The new capital will be used to establish a leadership position for the firm across the Shopify e-commerce customer base.

"The net promoter score across influencer marketing tools available to marketers — specifically Shopify merchants — is horrible. We're bringing the world's best solution to a market that has been underserved," said Mike Schmidt, Dovetale Founder. "Building products that help merchants lower their customer acquisition costs while providing monetary rewards to creators is our primary focus. Our vision is to increase economic opportunity for the internet's middle class, whether they are a merchant selling on Shopify or a creator working with a brand. The Dovetale platform is uniquely positioned to solve both of these problems and will become clearer as we continue to build out our expansive roadmap."

"The Dovetale team has patiently waited for the right tailwinds to present themselves," said Milun Tesovic, Expa Partner. "We have been impressed with the team's ability to execute while ignoring extraneous market signals and competitors. We see modern e-commerce changing rapidly and Dovetale becoming the 'plumbing' for a fundamental component of the modern stack."

Dovetale is a leading U.S. marketing automation technology company serving marketing professionals, creators, influencers, and affiliates. The company offers an enterprise SaaS suite used by some of the largest organizations in the world such as Procter & Gamble, Uber, Samsung, Hello Fresh, and more. The company also offers an SMB SaaS tool for Shopify merchants to help them grow sales with creators. Dovetale is backed by Expa Capital, including Garrett Camp, Sir Richard Branson, Meg Whitman, SV Angel, and others.

