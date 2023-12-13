Dow achieves 23rd year on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

News provided by

The Dow Chemical Company

13 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

MIDLAND, Mich., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: DOW) announced today that it has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) by S&P Dow Jones Indices, the world's leading index provider focused on providing essential sustainability intelligence. This is the 23rd year Dow has achieved this prestigious ranking as one of the top companies in the global chemical industry in terms of sustainability performance.

"It is an honor to once again be recognized among this respected corporate sustainability benchmark, which continues to raise the bar in performance and disclosure transparency expectations," said Andre Argenton, chief sustainability officer and vice president of Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability for Dow. "Our ambition to become the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world propels us to continue advancing a sustainable future for the world as we deliver value growth to all our stakeholders."

Dow also remains listed on the DJSI North America Index for the 18th consecutive year. Listing on these indices is based on company sustainability performance in a broad range of cross-sectoral and industry-specific topics across governance and economic, environmental and social dimensions. These scores reflect the Company's continued focus on its ambition in action, performance, accountability and transparency.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index and the DJSI World Index were launched in 1999 as the pioneering series of global sustainability benchmarks available in the market. The index family is comprised of global, regional and country benchmarks.

For information about Dow's sustainability and ambition progress, see our INtersections Progress Report.

About Dow
Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance leadership to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 37,800 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $57 billion in 2022. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

For further information, please contact:

Rachelle Schikorra                                                 
989-638-4090                                                             
[email protected]                                              

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DowNewsroom 
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dow/ 
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/dow-chemical 
Instagram: http://instagram.com/dow_official 

SOURCE The Dow Chemical Company

Also from this source

Dow's Board of Directors Approves Final Investment Decision for Path2Zero Project

Dow's Board of Directors Approves Final Investment Decision for Path2Zero Project

Dow (NYSE: DOW) today announced that its board of directors has declared Final Investment Decision on the Company's Fort Saskatchewan Path2Zero...
Dow to participate in the 2023 Citi Basic Materials Conference

Dow to participate in the 2023 Citi Basic Materials Conference

Jim Fitterling, chair and chief executive officer of Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), will participate in a fireside chat during the 2023 Citi Basic Materials...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.