Dow advances to #3 on Fair360's 2024 Top 50 Companies List

Dow earns placement on the list for the 7th consecutive year

MIDLAND, Mich., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: DOW) advanced to the #3 placement on the Fair360 2024 Top 50 Companies list and remains in the top 10 for the second consecutive year.

The Fair360, formerly DiversityInc, Top 50 Companies list has been the external validator for large U.S. employers that model fairness in their talent strategies, workplace and supplier diversity practices, and philanthropic engagement since 2001.

This ranking highlights the Company's commitment in six key areas: leadership accountability, human capital diversity, talent programs, workplace practices, supplier diversity and philanthropy. This year, 160 employers, with approximately 7.3 million U.S. employees, submitted data and metrics.

"At Dow, we work to create a culture with equity and inclusion at its core," said Jim Fitterling, Dow chair and CEO. "When we excel in the key areas Fair360 measures, we create an environment where Team Dow can thrive which leads to innovation and business success."

Dow was also included on 12 of Fair360's Specialty Lists: Top Companies for Executive Fairness Councils #1, Top Companies for Board of Directors #16, Top Companies for Environmental, Social & Governance #5, Top Companies for Philanthropy #5, Top Companies for Supplier Fairness #6, Top Companies for Employee Resource Groups #3, Top Companies for Mentoring #15, Top Companies for Sponsorship #4, Top Companies for People With Disabilities #2, Top Companies for Latino Executives #18, Top Companies for Asian American Executives #20 and Top Companies for LGBTQ+ Employees #17.

To create the 2024 specialty lists, survey submissions from employers with at least 750 employees in the U.S. were assessed within the context of their industries on verified policies, practices and procedures.

"Advancing to the #3 spot on the Top 50 Companies List and Specialty Lists is an honor and a testament to our consistent efforts to create a better Dow," said Alveda J. Williams, Ph.D, Dow chief inclusion officer. "I extend a heartfelt thank you to our teams around the world who work hard every day to advance inclusion, diversity and equity at our Company."

This Fair360 ranking is among other recent Dow recognitions including Great Place To Work® and Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For®, a top score in LGBTQ+ equality in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index and a Leading Disability Employer Seal from the National Organization on Disability (NOD). Additionally, for the first time in 2023, Dow was named a Great Place To Work® and Fortune World's Best Workplace.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employ approximately 35,900 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $45 billion in 2023. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting www.dow.com.

For further information, please contact:

Sarah Young

989-638-6871

[email protected]

X: https://twitter.com/DowNewsroom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dow/

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/dow-chemical

Instagram: http://instagram.com/dow_official

SOURCE The Dow Chemical Company