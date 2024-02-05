Dow Board Chair and CEO Jim Fitterling to be Awarded the 2024 International Palladium Medal

MIDLAND, Mich., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Société de Chimie Industrielle will award the 2024 International Palladium Medal to Dow Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer Jim Fitterling for his contributions to the chemical industry and his leadership in enhancing the international aims and objectives of the Société de Chimie Industrielle. Fitterling will receive the award at a dinner in his honor on May 8, 2024, at the New York Hilton Midtown.

The International Palladium Medal was established in 1958 and was first presented to Ernest-John Solvay of Belgium in 1961. Subsequent awards have been made to American, French, British, and German recipients biennially.

Jeff Kenton, Chairman of the Société de Chimie Industrielle Award Dinner and Marc Reisch, President of the Société, commented, "Jim has successfully led Dow since its split from DowDuPont by harnessing innovation and making Dow a more sustainable materials science company. Under his leadership Dow has also taken a leading role in efforts to end plastic waste in the environment. This combination of qualities makes him that rare, distinguished leader who is well matched with the criteria set forth by Société de Chimie Industrielle for this prestigious award. In addition to Jim's contributions to the chemical industry for which he receives this honor, he is as an advocate for diversity and inclusion and has supported non-discriminatory policies and workplace diversity."

Dow leverages its deep science background and customer insights to deliver innovative solutions to some of the world's greatest challenges. Since joining the Company in 1984, and throughout his career, Fitterling has helped lead Dow toward its ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive, and sustainable materials science company in the world.

Under Fitterling's leadership, Dow has accelerated environmental sustainability targets to put the Company on a path to achieving carbon neutrality and eliminating plastic waste. Through its Decarbonize & Grow and Transform the Waste strategies, by 2030 Dow will reduce its net annual carbon emissions by 5 million metric tons – a 15% reduction vs. its 2020 baseline – and commercialize 3 million metric tons of circular and renewable solutions annually.

A passionate advocate for inclusion, Fitterling leads Dow's drive to diversify its global talent and create an equitable workplace. He actively serves as Executive Sponsor of Dow's Global African Affinity Network, an Employee Resource Group (ERG), and is widely recognized for his work supporting LGBTQ+ non-discrimination and workplace equality. Fitterling serves on the Out Leadership Global Advisory Board, supporting their work to help CEOs and companies identify and realize the value that's created when all employees feel they belong.

Fitterling is Chair of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW) board, Chair of the FOSSI Advisory Board, member and past Chair of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Manufacturers, and member and past Chair of the Board for The American Chemistry Council. He serves on the Board of Directors for 3M, Catalyst, and the U.S.-China Business Council. Fitterling also serves on the Business Council executive committee and is a Trustee of the Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation. In addition, he's a member of the Business Roundtable, the American Heart Association's CEO Roundtable, the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum, the World Economic Forum's International Business Council, and the Dean's Engineering Advisory Council for the University of Missouri's College of Engineering.

A native of Missouri, Fitterling received a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Missouri's College of Engineering.

About Société de Chimie Industrielle

The Société de Chimie, founded in 1918 in New York, is a dynamic and visionary industry organization committed to inspiring interest and knowledge sharing in the Chemical and Life Science Industries- through scholarships, mentorships, networking, advanced learning, and the recognition of distinguished leaders. Specifically, Société is involved in non-profit activities such scholarships and grants for students studying chemistry and chemical engineering, luncheon speaker programs featuring industry leaders and industry experts, a career fair for students, and webinars covering important topics. In addition, The International Palladium Medal is awarded biennially by Société to honor an individual who has distinguished themselves by reason of outstanding contribution to the chemical industry.

For more information about Société, please see https://www.societe.org/.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employ approximately 35,900 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $45 billion in 2023. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting www.dow.com.

