Dow, DuPont and Corteva Workers Unite Globally After Corporate Split

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Union leaders representing thousands of workers employed at Dow, DuPont and Corteva locations from the United States and around the globe met this week in Knoxville, Tenn., to discuss common issues and pledge unity.

"The workers of Dow, DuPont and Corteva have been experiencing many changes and challenges after the split of DowDuPont, and the unionized sites of each of these companies around the globe will be working together to ensure the members' best interests are represented," said Kent Holsing, chairperson of the Dow DuPont North American Labor Council and president of USW Local 12075 in Midland, Mich.

"We are speaking not only for the unionized employees of Dow, DuPont and Corteva but also for the non-union employees who don't have that voice. Workers from around the world are rightfully concerned about their future. With the downturn of the industry coinciding with the Wall Street motivated DowDuPont split, what will the future hold for them?" Holsing added.

The union leaders shared collective bargaining data, identified mutual obstacles and determined potential solutions over a three-day period.

Key topics discussed were the unjust Dow lock out of Deer Park, Texas union members; the failure of DuPont to properly pay their employees; further divestment of DuPont; and the future of company-union relations. Other discussion topics included fatigue and staffing, workplace safety and organizing.

The labor leaders strengthened their unions' international connections, and their interactions increased mutual respect and understanding across the unionized worksites of Dow, DuPont and Corteva.

Representatives from these unions participated in the annual meeting: The United Steelworkers (USW); the International Union of Operating Engineers; Texas City Metal Trades; the International Chemical Workers Union Council/United Food & Commercial Workers; National Conference of Firemen & Oilers; the Ampthill Rayon Workers Incorporated (ARWI); the Dow Chemical European Employee Forum; the Dow Chemical-Stade Works Council (Germany); UNITE the Union (United Kingdom); the Global Union Federation IndustriALL (Geneva, Switzerland), the Union of Workers and Employees Petrochemicals States-SOEPU (Argentina) and the Chemical, Energy and Mines Workers Union CEMW SPSI (Indonesia).

