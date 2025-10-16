Dow Inc. (DOW) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to Dow Inc. ("Dow" or the "Company") (NYSE: DOW) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between January 30, 2025 and July 23, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Dow's ability to mitigate macroeconomic and tariff-related headwinds, as well as to maintain the financial flexibility needed to support its lucrative dividend, was overstated; (2) the true scope and severity of the foregoing headwinds' negative impacts on Dow's business and financial condition was understated, particularly with respect to competitive and pricing pressures, softening global sales and demand for the Company's products, and an oversupply of products in the Company's global markets; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

