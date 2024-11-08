Dow Jones Expands Investment in Ripjar

Increased Minority Ownership Stake Furthers Growing Commitment to the Risk and Compliance Market

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow Jones today announced it has expanded its ownership stake in Ripjar, a global leader in data intelligence software. This strategic investment reflects Dow Jones's ongoing commitment to providing leading-edge AI to the risk and compliance community. The move is the latest in a series of investments and initiatives that have helped transform Dow Jones to become a leading information service provider.

Since its founding, Ripjar has pioneered new technologies to protect financial firms and enterprises from the rising threat of money laundering, fraud, cyber crime and terrorism. Dow Jones has partnered with Ripjar since 2018 to deliver advanced risk screening and monitoring solutions to thousands of compliance customers. It first announced an equity investment in Ripjar in 2023.

"It's our mission to deliver the world's most trusted journalism, data and analysis to help people make decisions. Our increased investment in Ripjar helps Dow Jones in serving the growing global Risk and Compliance community," said Almar Latour, CEO of Dow Jones and Publisher of The Wall Street Journal. "We continue to find ways to expand our products and services to professionals who navigate an increasingly complex global economy and remain up-to-date on the evolving regulatory landscape."

Dow Jones's executive vice president and general manager of Risk & Research Joel Lange will work closely alongside Ripjar's newly appointed CEO Tom Obermaier and majority investor Long Ridge Equity Partners to grow its operations internationally, as well as supporting new and existing customers to navigate a complex compliance landscape.

With this increased stake, Dow Jones reinforces the importance of this long-standing partnership while strengthening its own position at the forefront of innovation. This is also the latest investment the company has made in new and emerging technologies that further its portfolio of B2B products and services. Earlier this year, Dow Jones acquired A2i Systems, a world leader in AI-powered fuel pricing solutions, to support its growing energy business and infuse innovation across the portfolio.

This investment comes at a time of rapid growth for Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, which provides best-in-class data, integrated technology solutions and due diligence services for managing regulatory and reputational risk. In fiscal year 2024, the business grew 16% year-over-year, reaching nearly $300 million in revenues.

About Dow Jones

Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world's largest news-gathering operations globally. It is home to leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America's largest newspaper by paid circulation; Barron's, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, Financial News, Investor's Business Daily, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, OPIS and Chemical Market Analytics. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

About Ripjar

Ripjar is a data intelligence platform company whose mission is to help organisations and governments automate the detection, investigation, and monitoring of threats from criminal activity. Founded by former members of the UK's Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), Ripjar develops software products that combine automation, artificial intelligence, and data visualisation to help companies solve the most complex risk and security management problems at scale. For more information, visit www.ripjar.com and follow @Ripjar on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Dow Jones & Company, Inc.