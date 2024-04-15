Dow Jones Smart Money, a Collection of Free-to-Read Personal Finance Content, Launches Today

The site is part of a broader focus on financial literacy at Dow Jones that aims to empower readers who want to sharpen their financial acumen.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow Jones today announced the launch of Dow Jones Smart Money, a comprehensive financial literacy and proficiency resource aimed at providing essential knowledge to the public at no cost. Dow Jones Smart Money content will live on a dedicated site at DowJones.com/SmartMoney and will feature select information and insights from the award-winning publications across Dow Jones, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily and MarketWatch.

"From beginners to billionaires, equipping people with the resources to tackle everyday financial challenges is at the heart of Dow Jones's mission," said Almar Latour, CEO of Dow Jones and Publisher of The Wall Street Journal. "Dow Jones Smart Money seeks to demystify financial topics like credit, interest rates, 401(k)s and annuities–all with the goal of breaking down barriers and empowering people of all backgrounds with the tools they need to direct their financial future."

In an ever-changing financial landscape, navigating personal finances can often feel overwhelming. With the largest portfolio of wealth and investing publications in the world, Dow Jones is uniquely positioned to inform the public with trusted, reliable financial and business information. Dow Jones Smart Money will leverage the award-winning reporting from Dow Jones newsrooms to close the gap in financial literacy and ensure that anyone who needs resources to navigate finance topics, can find them with ease and confidence.

This site will continually evolve with timely, relevant content that will assist novice money managers become informed financial decision makers. Learn more about Dow Jones Smart Money here .

The launch of Dow Jones Smart Money is the latest offering demonstrating the company's commitment to improving financial literacy for people of all backgrounds.

Last year, Dow Jones joined Operation HOPE's Financial Literacy for All coalition alongside more than 40 leading organizations that are committed to embedding financial literacy into U.S. schools, workplaces, communities and culture. This fall, the two organizations will partner on several joint initiatives, including live no-cost webinars featuring guest speakers from Dow Jones on key topics of interest in financial literacy and financial preparedness.

Earlier this year, Dow Jones unveiled a partnership with Webull, an online broker for global investors, on an initiative to drive greater financial literacy and empower retail investing decisions. Webull users can access curated selections of articles from The Wall Street Journal available directly within Webull's app to help them make better educated and informed decisions around their financial goals.

About Dow Jones:

Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world's largest news-gathering operations globally. It is home to leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America's largest newspaper by paid circulation; Barron's, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, Financial News, Investor's Business Daily, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, OPIS and Chemical Market Analytics. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

SOURCE Dow Jones & Company, Inc.