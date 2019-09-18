Dow Jones Sustainability Index Recognizes Entergy's Action Plan for Creating Sustainable Value

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) has earned a place on the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index, one of just four U.S. companies in the index's Electric Utilities sector named to the list. Entergy is the only U.S. electric utility in the sector to be included on the index for 18 consecutive years.

"As we work to become the premier utility, we are honored to be recognized by the DJSI for the actions taken not only to advance our core business of providing safe, reliable, affordable and increasingly clean energy to our customers, but also to create sustainable value for our customers, employees, communities and owners," said Leo Denault, Entergy's chairman and CEO. "Sustainability helps ensure that every decision we make as a business not only serves the needs of one stakeholder but benefits all. This index acknowledges Entergy's solid foundation and forward-thinking strategy for a bright, sustainable future."

The DJSI evaluates the sustainability of leading companies worldwide. The North America Index tracks the performance of the top 20% of the 600 largest North American companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index that lead the field in sustainable business practices. Only companies that excel in developing and implementing long-term economic, environmental and social strategies and actions are included on the index. Entergy earned perfect scores in the areas of materiality, policy influence, climate strategy, water-related risks, and corporate citizenship & philanthropy and top decile performance in the areas of corporate governance, codes of business conduct, transmission & distribution, and labor practice indicators.

Learn more about Entergy's sustainable business practices by reviewing "When does 1 = more?," the company's integrated report that summarizes its economic, environmental and social performance for the year. Some of the 2018 highlights include:

Entergy's sustainability strategy helps attain the global objectives of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including No Poverty, Affordable and Clean Energy, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Industry Innovation and Infrastructure, and Climate Action.

The company provides power at some of the lowest average retail rates in the country.

A $900 million investment in advanced metering systems will provide customers faster outage restoration, enhanced customer service, cost savings and more control over energy use.

investment in advanced metering systems will provide customers faster outage restoration, enhanced customer service, cost savings and more control over energy use. Entergy is nationally recognized as one of the Top 10 utilities for supporting economic growth.

With an estimated 25% of customers living at or below the poverty level, Entergy's low-income customer assistance initiatives are helping drive economic self-sufficiency.

The company contributed nearly $18 million in shareholder-funded grants to more than 2,000 local nonprofit organizations to ensure the communities we serve remain healthy and vibrant.

in shareholder-funded grants to more than 2,000 local nonprofit organizations to ensure the communities we serve remain healthy and vibrant. Entergy is helping create jobs across the region through a five-year, $5 million workforce development initiative. Since its launching, 87 companies located within the company's service area and almost 10,000 permanent new jobs were created.

workforce development initiative. Since its launching, 87 companies located within the company's service area and almost 10,000 permanent new jobs were created. Company employees and retirees donated nearly 112,000 volunteer hours helping others, generating more than $3.5 million in economic impact to local communities, helping earn Entergy national recognition as one of the top 50 most community-minded companies in the country.

in economic impact to local communities, helping earn Entergy national recognition as one of the top 50 most community-minded companies in the country. The company is acquiring, retaining and developing a workforce that reflects the diversity of its communities to meet today's business needs and to prepare for the workplace of tomorrow.

The company is an industry leader in helping drive U.S. greenhouse gas emission reductions. Ranked fifth among the 20 largest privately- or investor-owned power producers in the United States , Entergy is the fourth lowest in carbon dioxide emissions.

, Entergy is the fourth lowest in carbon dioxide emissions. Entergy continues to raise the bar on environmental responsibility. Its new pledge is to reduce its utility carbon emission rate to 50% below year 2000 levels by 2030.

The company also recently announced new clean generation resources to be added between 2022 and 2030, including approximately 3,500 to 4,000 of renewable potential.

Supporting information on sustainability at Entergy can be found at entergy.com/sustainability and in the company's renewed environmental commitment, "Climate Scenario Analysis and Evaluation of Risks and Opportunities." Learn more about this year's Dow Jones Sustainability Index here.

About Entergy Corporation

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and approximately 13,500 employees.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In this news release, and from time to time, Entergy Corporation makes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, Entergy's plans and expectations with respect to its current operational and capital plans, greenhouse gas reduction goals and strategies, and other statements of Entergy's plans, beliefs or expectations included in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, Entergy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including (a) those factors discussed elsewhere in this news release and in Entergy's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Entergy's other reports and filings made under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; (b) uncertainties associated with (1) rate proceedings, formula rate plans and other cost recovery mechanisms, including the risk that costs may not be recoverable to the extent anticipated by the utilities and (2) implementation of the ratemaking effects of changes in law; (c) uncertainties associated with efforts to remediate the effects of major storms and recover related restoration costs; (d) risks associated with operating nuclear facilities, including plant relicensing, operating and regulatory costs and risks; (e) changes in decommissioning trust fund values or earnings or in the timing or cost of decommissioning Entergy's nuclear plant sites; (f) legislative and regulatory actions and risks and uncertainties associated with claims or litigation by or against Entergy and its subsidiaries; (g) risks and uncertainties associated with strategic transactions that Entergy or its subsidiaries may undertake, including the risk that any such transaction may not be completed as and when expected and the risk that the anticipated benefits of the transaction may not be realized; (h) effects of changes in federal, state or local laws and regulations and other governmental actions or policies, including changes in monetary, fiscal, tax, environmental or energy policies; and (i) the effects of technological changes and changes in commodity markets, capital markets or economic conditions; and (j) impacts from a terrorist attack, cybersecurity threats, data security breaches or other attempts to disrupt Entergy's business or operations, and other catastrophic events.

entergy.com

facebook.com/entergy

Twitter: @Entergy

SOURCE Entergy Corporation

Related Links

http://www.entergy.com

