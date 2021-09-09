Dow leaders recognized on 2021 HERoes Women Role Model lists

MIDLAND, Mich., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: DOW) today announced that four leaders earned recognition on three 2021 HERoes Women Role Model lists, which are supported by Yahoo Finance and showcase leaders who are championing women in business and driving change for gender diversity in the workplace.

Honorees have achieved success in their own careers and have actively used their platform to create a more diverse and inclusive business environment for women.

Dow leaders named to the 2021 HERoes Women Role Model lists include:

HERoes 100 Women Executives List

Jane Palmieri, President, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure; Asia Pacific Oversight

Executive Sponsor, Dow's Veterans Network

HERoes Advocates Executives List, #9

Howard Ungerleider, President and Chief Financial Officer

Executive Sponsor, Dow's Women's Inclusion Network

HERoes 100 Women Future Leaders List, #15

Margherita Fontana, EMEAI Purchasing Director

Global Leader, Dow's Women's Inclusion Network, EMEAI

HERoes 100 Women Future Leaders List

Eunice Heath, Corporate Director, Environment, Health & Safety and Sustainability

Site Sponsor, Dow's Global African Affinity Network, Delaware Valley

On being named to the Women Executives list, Palmieri said, "I'm honored to receive this recognition as a HERoes top woman executive. I have the privilege to be a leader for a company where advancing inclusion, diversity and equity is a priority, but that is not the case in every workplace or organization. We must continue to advocate for representation of women at all levels of leadership to create more equitable systems and cultures that include all."

Dow's comprehensive global inclusion, diversity and equity strategy is integrated into the Company's overall business strategy. Across the Company, employees are helping to champion a culture of inclusion by acting as catalysts for advancing business success, enhancing employee engagement and activating communities for impact. A focus of this strategy is improving the representation of underrepresented populations, including women globally and ethnic minorities in the U.S. at Dow.

"Allyship is both an intentional action and a critical need," said Ungerleider. "We need more men advocating for women both inside and outside of the workplace. I am honored to receive this recognition alongside incredibly talented colleagues."

Visit Dow's website for additional information on the Company's commitment to inclusion and diversity and to explore Dow's 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance report "INtersections."

