Dow named among the "PEOPLE Companies that Care®" for 5th consecutive year

MIDLAND, Mich., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: DOW) has been named one of the 2024 PEOPLE Companies that Care by Great Place to Work® and PEOPLE, ranking #82 on the list of 100 companies, marking the fifth consecutive year the Company has earned a spot on this prestigious list.

The PEOPLE Companies that Care List is based on more than 1.3 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing the experience of more than 8.2 million employees.

"This recognition is a reflection of our ambition in action," said Jim Fitterling, Dow chair and CEO. "For Dow to be the most innovative, customer-centric, sustainable and inclusive materials science company in the world, we must continue to drive a culture that cares about our people, our communities and our environment."

At Dow, we believe long-term business growth is achieved with a diverse team and inclusive culture. We continue to invest in the health and safety of our employees through a portfolio of employee Total Rewards benefits and wellbeing programs.

Recently, Dow launched a new Childcare Assistance Program that provides financial support for dependent care to qualifying U.S. employees and introduced two new partnerships specializing in caregiver support and childcare solutions to enhance the Total Reward offerings.

"This recognition is an honor for Team Dow," said Alveda Williams, Ph.D., Dow's chief Inclusion officer. "Fostering a caring environment and supporting our employees both at work and at home is essential in creating a great place to work."

The Companies that Care list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on the ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifiers.

"What these companies prove is that taking care of your workforce is an investment — not a cost," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work®. "And companies that do it the right way will reap the benefits: more engagement, faster innovation, and a healthy bottom line."

