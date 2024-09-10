Dow named Best Workplace in Manufacturing and Production industry by Great Place To Work® and Fortune Magazine

MIDLAND, Mich., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have recognized Dow (NYSE: DOW) as #1 on the list of Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production for 2024. This is the fourth consecutive year Dow has been named to this prestigious list and the first time atop the ranking.

The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 96,000 current employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the manufacturing and production industry.

"To be named #1 on the list of Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production by Fortune magazine is an extraordinary honor that underscores the dedication and passion our employees bring to their roles every day," said Jim Fitterling, Dow chair and CEO. "This recognition is a testament to our collective commitment to fostering a workplace where innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability thrive."

Dow is consistently recognized for its commitment to a strong company culture. Some of the Company's other awards include:

Great Place To Work® and Fortune World's Best Workplaces™ 2023

World's Best Workplaces™ 2023 Great Place To Work® and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list: four consecutive years, 2021-2024

100 Best Companies to Work For® list: four consecutive years, 2021-2024 Great Place To Work® and Fortune 100 Best Workplaces for in Manufacturing & Production® list: four consecutive years, 2021-2024

100 Best Workplaces for in Manufacturing & Production® list: four consecutive years, 2021-2024 Great Place To Work® and PEOPLE® Companies that Care list: five consecutive years, 2020-2024

In the most recent analysis, 76% of employees said working at Dow is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

"I think it is very telling to see that Dow's ranking on the Best Workplaces lists gets higher every year," said John Sampson, Dow senior vice president for Operations, Manufacturing & Engineering. "That shows our momentum, and it reflects the enthusiasm that our people feel, a passion for building a career that supports their families and their communities, while at the same time fostering a more sustainable future for everyone."

Great Place To Work said survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry."

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production List

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production by analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees in the U.S. in 2023 and 2024. Of those, more than 96,000 responses came from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the manufacturing and production industries, and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts – those who shape industry, commerce, and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employ approximately 35,900 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $45 billion in 2023. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting www.dow.com.

For further information, please contact:

Sarah Young

989-638-6871

[email protected]

X: https://twitter.com/DowNewsroom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dow/

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/dow-chemical

Instagram: http://instagram.com/dow_official

SOURCE The Dow Chemical Company