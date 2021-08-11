Dow named for first time to the Seramount Inclusion Index

MIDLAND, Mich., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: DOW) has been named to Seramount's 2021 Inclusion Index (formerly known as the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index). This is the first year Dow was recognized on the list which includes a total of 45 organizations recognized for creating an inclusive workplace.

The Inclusion Index helps organizations understand trends and gaps in demographic representation, creates a road map to drive internal change, and identifies diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) solutions to close the gaps.

"Being named to Seramount's 2021 Inclusion Index is a testament to our Company's dedication to creating an inclusive workplace – one that appreciates the unique contributions of all its people," said Karen S. Carter, chief human resources officer and chief inclusion officer. "It also reminds us the value of being transparent about our progress, where we still have more work to do and holding ourselves accountable."

Organizations, including Dow, voluntarily provided data and were measured in three key areas:

best practices in the recruitment, retention, and advancement of people from historically underrepresented groups—women, racial/ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ people;

inclusive corporate culture, including leadership accountability;

demographics of diversity for women and racial/ethnic minorities; and

how organizations are addressing racism – a new addition to the survey this year.

A total of 193 organizations applied to participate in Seramount's 2021 Inclusion Index. Results reveal opportunities for all organizations to target their diversity and inclusion efforts for greater effectiveness.

Earlier this year, Dow earned a place on the Great Place to Work® and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list and on the Bloomberg Equality Index, both also for the first time.

Visit Dow's website for additional information on the Company's commitment to inclusion and diversity and to explore Dow's 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance report "Intersections."

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company, with a purpose to deliver a sustainable future for the world through our materials science expertise and collaboration with our partners. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer care. Dow operates 106 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $39 billion in 2020. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

