Dow Selects Univar Solutions as a Key Channel to Market for Polyurethanes in North America

"The power of Dow's wide ranging solution sets paired with the customer experience that Univar Solutions offers, is the collaboration needed to help downstream formulators innovate and grow," said Caio Sedeno, North America commercial director for Dow Polyurethanes. "In CASE formulations, we have a broad range of polyols, formulated polyol blends and pre-polymer offerings that will help deliver on ever-advancing application needs."

As both Univar and Dow emerge from recent merger and acquisition transactions, their priorities are aligned and remain clear: offering solutions and experiences to their customers that help drive value.

"Through our mission to streamline, innovate and grow, Univar Solutions focuses on enriching the buying experience to create an ecosystem of transparency for our customers and suppliers," said Mark Fisher, president, Univar Solutions USA. "Combining the product and innovation breadth of Dow with Univar Solutions' formulation expertise in our Technical Solution Centers, as well as through the digital tools that we deploy, will be a winning, value creating partnership for the industry."

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines one of the broadest technology sets in the industry with asset integration, focused innovation and global scale to achieve profitable growth and become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company. Dow's portfolio of performance materials, industrial intermediates and plastics businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for our customers in high-growth segments, such as packaging, infrastructure and consumer care. Dow operates 113 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 37,000 people. Dow delivered pro forma sales of approximately $50 billion in 2018. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value added services to customers across a wide range of industries. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, a vast supplier network, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, unparalleled logistics know-how, and industry-leading digital tools, Univar Solutions is a committed ally to customers and suppliers, helping them anticipate, navigate, and leverage meaningful growth opportunities. Learn more at www.univarsolutions.com.

