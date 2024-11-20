Dowagiac, Michigan Hosts Groundbreaking on New Housing Development and Highlights Several Growth Initiatives

The Southwest Michigan small town is adding 100 new housing units and highlights growth in businesses, infrastructure, and quality of life improvements.

DOWAGIAC, Mich., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Dowagiac, Michigan, recently held a special event that drew residents, members of the business community, and officials from the City, Cass County, and the State of Michigan to highlight several developments in the City's impressive growth.

From the Dowagiac: Creating Tomorrow event (L to R): Juli Chant, MI State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA); Brian Lamoreaux, Lamoreaux Construction; Tonya Joy, MSDHA; Mayor Don Lyons, Dowagiac, MI; Abby Brooks, MSHDA; Joseph Rivet, Executive Director, Michigan State Land Bank Authority; Hope Anderson, Treasurer, Cass County, MI; Matt Newton, County Administrator, Cass County, MI; Roseann Marchetti, County Commissioner, Cass County, MMI; Pierre-Denise Gilliam, MSHDA; Rachel Presley, MSHDA At the Dowagiac: Creating Tomorrow event, Assistant City Manager Amanda Sleigh (pictured with Mayor Don Lyons on the left) said, " This site has such a rich history and we are very excited to be celebrating the beginning of its next chapter today. As the Mayor mentioned, we can't do this alone. The City of Dowagiac has been partnering with State and County agencies to make these positive developments in our community."

The event's cornerstone was the groundbreaking of a new six-home development on the site of the former Lincoln Elementary School. Vacant since 2013, the site is being developed by Lamoreaux Construction. It meets a need for middle-market housing in the City of Dowagiac, a town of 5,800 people in Southwest Michigan that has easy access to larger towns including South Bend, Grand Rapids, Chicago, Detroit, and more via car and select Amtrak routes through its dedicated train station.

Mayor Don Lyons, City Manager Kevin Anderson, and Assistant City Manager Amanda Sleigh, as well as Lamoreaux Construction owner Brian Lamoreaux, spoke at the event, which drew local residents and officials from the City, County, and State. Others in attendance included:

Mayor Don Lyons kicked off the event by saying, "I can't begin to thank the state of Michigan, the private sector, and the city's employees enough. This is the biggest building boom since after World War II."

The Michigan State Land Bank Authority was instrumental in providing funding to demolish the former school site to make way for the new development. Plus, through collaborations with the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) and other State agencies, the City has received more than $4.5 million dollars in recent years to support new housing and improve existing housing for residents through the Neighborhood Enhancement, MI-HOPE, and other State programs.

The event also highlighted other housing developments and growth in Dowagiac's business community, infrastructure, and quality-of-life programs. A small section includes:

The Business Center of Southwest Michigan . Digital Farms, LLC purchased and revitalized this 600,000-square-foot facility, which now houses a major data center and many other businesses.





. Digital Farms, LLC purchased and revitalized this 600,000-square-foot facility, which now houses a major data center and many other businesses. Dowagiac DART on Demand. The City of Dowagiac and the Cass County Transit Authority worked with The Routing Company on a competitive pilot program to add Uber-like on-demand service to its traditional Dial-A-Ride system. This increases accessibility for riders and instantly optimizes routes for drivers.





and the Cass County Transit Authority worked with The Routing Company on a competitive pilot program to add Uber-like on-demand service to its traditional Dial-A-Ride system. This increases accessibility for riders and instantly optimizes routes for drivers. The Dowagiac parks program. The City continues expanding its ongoing program that adds a park to any spot where the road crosses Dowagiac Creek. The Dowagiac River, which is the largest coldwater river system in Southern Michigan , has become a top destination for brown trout fishing. Dowagiac also has many other opportunities for other outdoor recreation, including golfing, hiking, boating, biking, snowmobiling, skiing, snowshoeing, and hunting.

In recent years, Dowagiac has also become an attractive destination for remote workers who used to need to live in big cities, but can now do their jobs in an area with a great quality of life. The City has long had strong internet service and has recently launched multiple options for fiber connections.

For more information on living, working, and doing business with the City of Dowagiac, contact the office of City Manager Kevin Anderson at [email protected] or (269) 782-2195.

