DOWC® Partners with RepairPal

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer Owned Warranty Company (DOWC®), a leading provider and administrator of F&I products and services, has partnered with RepairPal, a leading provider of automotive service and repair.

RepairPal Certified Shops will now provide covered repairs to all DOWC service contract holders.

"We are thrilled to partner with RepairPal to provide a network of well-vetted auto repair shops to our service contract customers," stated Michael LaMotta, founder of DOWC. "The combination of a quality protection plan and quality repair facilities will help get vehicles fixed and back on the road seamlessly for our customers."

Automobile owners with DOWC service contracts are now referred to the RepairPal Certified network for their repairs when returning to the selling dealer is not an option. Consumers can find RepairPal Certified shops by visiting (https://repairpal.com/dowc) and through the sites of many DOWC partner dealers, who are dedicated to helping their customers throughout their car ownership lifecycles.

"We are honored to work with DOWC," says RepairPal Vice President and General Manager Kathleen Long. "We've done the work to find and verify high-quality shops across the country and, together, we can ensure consumers have convenient and quality repair experiences when they need to get their cars fixed."

DOWC and RepairPal are aligned in their mission to give consumers trustworthy service, quality, and fair pricing in caring for their vehicles.

"RepairPal has more than 2,500 high-quality auto repair shops across its RepairPal Certified network," said LaMotta. "DOWC is proud to partner its robust menu of vehicle protection coverage options with the largest nationwide network of auto repair shops in the US."

About DOWC

DOWC® is among the fastest growing service contract providers and administrators in the United States. DOWC offers customizable F&I products, expertise in compliance, and a full suite of technology designed to optimize productivity and expedite claims adjustments, processing, and reporting. DOWC's partnership with RepairPal is just one of the many ways it strives to provide the best customer service in the industry, for dealers and consumers. For more information about DOWC, visit dowc.com, call 201-777-1000 or email info@dowc.com

About RepairPal

Established in 2007, RepairPal is bringing trust and peace-of-mind to auto repair. At RepairPal.com, consumers have free access to a vast array of resources for taking care of their cars, from Fair Price Estimates to common questions about car care. They can also visit one of the 2,500 shops in the RepairPal Certified Network, a nationwide network of rigorously vetted shops where repairs are done at fair prices with quality parts and an attentive staff. Partners like DOWC send their members and customers to RepairPal Certified shops, knowing they will get high-quality repairs at a fair price.

