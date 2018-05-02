Dowd Scheffel PLLC Opens in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dowd Scheffel PLLC is pleased to announce its founding by Matthew J. Dowd and Robert J. Scheffel. The firm offers the highest quality legal services for all aspects of intellectual property and civil litigation. Mr. Dowd and Mr. Scheffel opened the practiced based on a relationship forged while working together at a large AmLaw 100 firm. With over 35 years of combined legal experience, Mr. Dowd and Mr. Scheffel provide the sophisticated, quality legal representation offered at larger law firms but with the flexibility and efficiencies of a skilled boutique firm.
Dowd Scheffel PLLC works with businesses and clients to protect and enforce their intellectual property assets. The services offered include IP litigation and counseling, trials before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, appeals including before the Federal Circuit and Supreme Court, and general civil and administrative litigation.
"We are excited to bring our unique legal experience to our clients via our new firm," says Mr. Dowd. "This is a great opportunity to build on my current practice and join with a great attorney and colleague with whom I've tried Hatch-Waxman cases and handled numerous Federal Circuit appeals."
"As experienced former Federal Circuit clerks, we our positioned to provide the most sophisticated legal services and counseling for clients in a range of matters, including litigation matters at the PTAB, district court, and the Federal Circuit," said Mr. Scheffel. "We plan to expand the firm with other skilled attorneys as we work with additional businesses and clients."
Matthew Dowd successfully founded his own firm Dowd PLLC after being a partner at Wiley Rein and Andrews Kurth. Mr. Dowd has focused on complex appellate and litigation matters, with an emphasis on intellectual property, government litigation, Fifth Amendment and other issues. He is a former clerk to Chief Judge Paul R. Michel (ret.) of the U.S. Court of Appeals of the Federal Circuit. He has argued over fifteen appeals in the appeals courts, including the Federal Circuit, and briefed dozens of others, including at the Supreme Court.
Robert Scheffel has nearly 20 years of legal expertise, focusing on all aspects of intellectual property. Mr. Scheffel was previously a partner at Wiley Rein LLP and a clerk for the Honorable Arthur J. Gajarsa (ret.) at the Federal Circuit. He is a skilled litigator with extensive trial and appellate experience in patent litigation. He also focuses a large portion of his practice on providing strategic counseling to clients in all aspects of intellectual property.
If you would like more information, please contact Matthew Dowd or Robert Scheffel.
Dowd Scheffel PLLC
info@dowdscheffel.com
1717 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Suite 1025
Washington, D.C., 20006
Tel.: (202) 559-9175
http://www.dowdscheffel.com
Contact: Matthew J. Dowd
Phone: (202) 559-9175
Email: info@dowdscheffel.com
Web: http://www.dowdscheffel.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dowd-scheffel-pllc-opens-in-washington-dc-300640793.html
SOURCE Dowd Scheffel PLLC
Share this article