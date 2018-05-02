Dowd Scheffel PLLC Opens in Washington, DC

Dowd Scheffel PLLC works with businesses and clients to protect and enforce their intellectual property assets. The services offered include IP litigation and counseling, trials before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, appeals including before the Federal Circuit and Supreme Court, and general civil and administrative litigation.

"We are excited to bring our unique legal experience to our clients via our new firm," says Mr. Dowd. "This is a great opportunity to build on my current practice and join with a great attorney and colleague with whom I've tried Hatch-Waxman cases and handled numerous Federal Circuit appeals."

"As experienced former Federal Circuit clerks, we our positioned to provide the most sophisticated legal services and counseling for clients in a range of matters, including litigation matters at the PTAB, district court, and the Federal Circuit," said Mr. Scheffel. "We plan to expand the firm with other skilled attorneys as we work with additional businesses and clients."

Matthew Dowd successfully founded his own firm Dowd PLLC after being a partner at Wiley Rein and Andrews Kurth. Mr. Dowd has focused on complex appellate and litigation matters, with an emphasis on intellectual property, government litigation, Fifth Amendment and other issues. He is a former clerk to Chief Judge Paul R. Michel (ret.) of the U.S. Court of Appeals of the Federal Circuit. He has argued over fifteen appeals in the appeals courts, including the Federal Circuit, and briefed dozens of others, including at the Supreme Court.

Robert Scheffel has nearly 20 years of legal expertise, focusing on all aspects of intellectual property. Mr. Scheffel was previously a partner at Wiley Rein LLP and a clerk for the Honorable Arthur J. Gajarsa (ret.) at the Federal Circuit. He is a skilled litigator with extensive trial and appellate experience in patent litigation. He also focuses a large portion of his practice on providing strategic counseling to clients in all aspects of intellectual property.

If you would like more information, please contact Matthew Dowd or Robert Scheffel.

Dowd Scheffel PLLC

info@dowdscheffel.com

1717 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Suite 1025

Washington, D.C., 20006

Tel.: (202) 559-9175

http://www.dowdscheffel.com

Contact: Matthew J. Dowd

Phone: (202) 559-9175

Email: info@dowdscheffel.com

Web: http://www.dowdscheffel.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dowd-scheffel-pllc-opens-in-washington-dc-300640793.html

SOURCE Dowd Scheffel PLLC

Related Links

http://www.dowdscheffel.com

