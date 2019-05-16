DowDuPont Announces Declaration of Regular Quarterly Dividend on E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Preferred Stock

WILMINGTON, Del., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DowDuPont announces that the board of directors of its subsidiary, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, declared regular quarterly dividends of $1.12-1/2 per share on the $4.50 series preferred stock and $0.87-1/2 cents per share on the $3.50 series preferred stock of E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, both payable on July 25, 2019, to stockholders of record as shown on the books of E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company at the close of business on July 10, 2019.

